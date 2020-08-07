North American Non-Graded Stakes Results August 7

|HORIZON S., BTP, $75,000, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 8-7.
|4—
|AUTHENTIC COWTOWN, g, 3, Cowtown Cat–Echt, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm and McDonald, James H, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-James H. McDonald, J-Erik Barbaran, $45,000.
|7—
|Forever Diamond, g, 3, Kettle Corn–Diamond Lass, by Private School. O-Robert Alvin Reeves, B-Robert A Reeves (OH), $15,000.
|3—
|Letsgetitseventeen, g, 3, Kentucky Dane–Light the Candles, by Mutakddim. O-Ernest Chloe Investments, LLC and Langley, Joshua, B-Raymond E Donald (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Edge of Night, Ting Tang, One Crazy Ride, Estrella de Dane, Betchaiwill.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 2, 3.
|Odds: 1.40, 10.10, 8.30.
|SEATTLE SLEW S., EMD, $40,000, 3YO, C/G, 6 1/2F, 8-6.
|2—
|UNMACHABLE, g, 3, Macho Uno–Point of Reference, by Benchmark. O-Tawnja Elison, B-John R Jones & Ivor A Jones (WA), T-Jack McCartney, J-Javier Matias, $22,000.
|1—
|Gold Crusher, g, 3, Harbor the Gold–Brookie Girl, by Proud Citizen. ($5,000 ’18 WASAUG). O-Chad and Josh, B-Bar C Racing Stables Inc (WA), $8,000.
|4—
|Muncey, c, 3, Munnings–Camille C, by Roman Dancer. ($16,000 ’17 KEENOV; $30,000 ’18 WASAUG). O-Rising Star VII, B-Taylor Brothers Properties, LLC (KY), $4,800.
|Also Ran: Wilson to Lockett, Tig, Mosquito Fleet, Vroysky.
|Winning Time: 1:15 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 1.80, 6.50, 5.60.
Leave a Reply