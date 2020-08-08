North American Non-Graded Stakes Results August 8

|MARTHA WASHINGTON S., GP, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 8-8.
|6—
|LUCKY POLLY, f, 3, Lookin At Lucky–Polly Alexander (IRE), by Foxhound. ($40,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Gary Barber, B-Nicholas J Sibilio (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $60,760.
|1—
|Blue Mistress, f, 3, Handsome Mike–Sapphire Mine, by Mineshaft. O-Rolling Meadows Farm, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), $19,600.
|7—
|Tournesol, f, 3, Karakontie (JPN)–Magic of Reality (FR), by Galileo (IRE). ($7,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-BHMFR, LLC, B-Flaxman Holdings Limited (KY), $9,800.
|Also Ran: R Calli Kim, Yesterdayoncemore (IRE), Fujairah, Bankruptonthebeach.
|Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, 1, 2.
|Odds: 4.40, 18.60, 3.80.
|NOT SURPRISING S., GP, $100,000, 3YO, 1MT, 8-8.
|9—
|GIVEMETWENTY, c, 3, Declaration of War–A. P.’s Glory, by Mineshaft. O-Curtis C Green, B-Curtis C Green (KY), T-Ralph E. Nicks, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $60,760.
|5—
|Monforte, c, 3, Carpe Diem–She’s a Ketch, by Rahy. ($10,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Rancho Alegre, B-Westbury Stables LLC (FL), $19,600.
|7—
|Natural Power (IRE), c, 3, Slade Power (IRE)–Miss Intimate, by War Chant. (14,000gns ’18 TATOCT). O-Gary Barber, B-Gigginstown House (IRE), $9,800.
|Also Ran: Kokokomo, Lookintogetlucky, Graceful Kitten, Express Pharoah.
|Winning Time: 1:33 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, 1HF, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 1.60, 3.40, 5.40.
|BEST OF OHIO CLEVELAND KINDERGARTEN S., TDN, $100,000, 2YO, 6F, 8-8.
|1—
|ESPLANANDE, f, 2, Daredevil–Southern Silence, by Dixie Union. O-Winstar Farm LLC, Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, and Lewis, Michael, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-John McKee, $60,000.
|3—
|Uptown, c, 2, Upstart–Mongoose Gold, by Mongoose. ($35,000 ’18 KEENOV; $30,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Donnybrook Stables & Wynn Blanton (OH), $20,000.
|4—
|Brig, g, 2, Midshipman–Visual Arrest, by Pollard’s Vision. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $10,000.
|Also Ran: To Win, Big On Big, Sheltowee’s Bigcat.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, HF, 4HF.
|Odds: 0.30, 2.80, 11.00.
|BEST OF OHIO MISS OHIO S., TDN, $100,000, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 8-8.
|8—
|ALEXANDRIA, f, 2, Constitution–Spring Water, by Spring At Last. O-Winstar Farm LLC, Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, and Lewis, Michael, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-John McKee, $60,000.
|1A—
|Somuchsugar, f, 2, Texas Red–Philadelphia Gold, by Touch Gold. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Sheltowee Farm, Michael E Evans II &Travis A Evans (OH), $20,000.
|1X—
|Gonnabegood, f, 2, Macho Uno–My Mancita, by Mr. Greeley. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Charlie J Williams, LLC (OH), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Ballroom Blitz, Wine Me Up Baby, Congrats Jensen, Rebel Power.
|Winning Time: 1:06 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 9, 1 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 0.30, 3.70, 3.70.
|BEST OF OHIO HONEY JAY S., TDN, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-8.
|5—
|CAKE POP, g, 6, Notional–Hey There Cupcake, by Prized. O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (OH), T-Gary L. Johnson, J-Jose A. Bracho, $60,000.
|7—
|Altissimo, g, 7, Noble Causeway–Great Goin Rose, by Albert the Great. O-Lavrich, Nancy and Zielinski, Ronald, B-Nancy J Lavrich & Niknar Farm, LLC (OH), $20,000.
|1—
|Buckeye Bullet, g, 7, Dark Kestrel–Buckler, by Concerto. O-Ruberto Racing Stable, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Louis V Ruberto Jr (OH), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Over Icce, Dare Day, Diamond Dust, Captain Corn.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|Margins: NK, HF, 5.
|Odds: 2.10, 4.40, 2.20.
|BEST OF OHIO PAY THE MAN S., TDN, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 8-8.
|9—
|CIRCUS RINGS, m, 5, Wilburn–Ring Ring Ring, by Petionville. O-Knights A to Z Racing LLC, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (OH), T-Valerie K. Shanyfelt, J-Hector Berrios, $60,000.
|8—
|Leona’s Reward, m, 7, Parents’ Reward–Prime Time Dancer, by Montbrook. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC and Friedman, Michael, B-Blazing Meadows Farm (OH), $20,000.
|6—
|Totally Obsessed, f, 4, Tale of Ekati–Dark Obsession, by Grand Slam. ($50,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-Schleprock Racing LLC (OH), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Cali Dream, Grizabella, Drillit, Moonlit Mission, Distinctive Flower, Rollin All the Way, Tiz What.
|Winning Time: 1:54 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 11HF, NK, 3HF.
|Odds: 6.10, 4.50, 12.60.
|BEST OF OHIO GOVERNOR’S BUCKEYE CUP S., TDN, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 8-8.
|5—
|MO DONT NO, g, 7, Uncle Mo–Lilah, by Defrere. ($50,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-Beechwood Racing Stable (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Jose A. Bracho, $60,000.
|1—
|I Wanna Win, g, 4, I Want Revenge–Harlan Cat, by Harlan. O-Elkhorn Oaks, Inc, B-Elkhorn Oaks Inc (OH), $20,000.
|2—
|Forewarned, h, 5, Flat Out–Fortune Play, by Five Star Day. ($40,000 2018 FTMDEC). O-Uriah St Lewis, B-Preston Stables LLC (OH), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Let’scalliteven, Mobil Solution, Gone too Soon, Verissimo, Send Me On, King Creed.
|Winning Time: 2:05 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 1, 9HF.
|Odds: 3.80, 17.50, 0.70.
|TYRO S., MTH, $71,500, 2YO, 5F, 8-8.
|4—
|COUNTY FINAL, c, 2, Oxbow–Tapajo, by Tapit. ($9,500 ’19 KEESEP; $475,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Sandbrook, William and Shannon, Anna Marie, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joe Bravo, $45,000.
|1—
|Spicy Marg, f, 2, Into Mischief–Tizasong, by Tiznow. O-Lyster III, Wayne G, Lyster, Bryan and Lyster, Gray, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), $15,000.
|5—
|Newyearsblockparty, c, 2, New Year’s Day–Shedrivesmeupatree, by Forestry. ($15,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Black Cloud Racing Stable, LLC (Mark Esposito), B-Fernandez-Robles Family Trust (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Beau Bridge.
|Winning Time: :58 (gd)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 2, 5.
|Odds: 0.40, 1.90, 13.60.
