North American Non-Graded Stakes Results August 8

BEST OF OHIO GOVERNOR’S BUCKEYE CUP S., TDN, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 8-8.

MO DONT NO , g, 7, Uncle Mo–Lilah, by Defrere. ($50,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-Beechwood Racing Stable (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Jose A. Bracho, $60,000.

I Wanna Win, g, 4, I Want Revenge–Harlan Cat, by Harlan. O-Elkhorn Oaks, Inc, B-Elkhorn Oaks Inc (OH), $20,000.

Forewarned, h, 5, Flat Out–Fortune Play, by Five Star Day. ($40,000 2018 FTMDEC). O-Uriah St Lewis, B-Preston Stables LLC (OH), $10,000.