North American Non-Graded Stakes Results August 9

|ELLIS PARK DERBY, ELP, $193,750, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 8-9.
|4—
|ART COLLECTOR, c, 3, Bernardini–Distorted Legacy, by Distorted Humor. O-Bruce Lunsford, B-W Bruce Lunsford (KY), T-Thomas Drury, Jr., J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $115,905.
|10—
|Attachment Rate, c, 3, Hard Spun–Aristra, by Afleet Alex. ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $200,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Bakke, Jim and Isbister, Gerald, B-Mr & Mrs C Oliver Iselin III (VA), $32,550.
|5—
|Necker Island, c, 3, Hard Spun–Jenny’s Rocket, by Mr. Greeley. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Daniels, Raymond and Scherr, Wayne, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $18,775.
|Also Ran: Rowdy Yates, Shared Sense, Dean Martini, Winning Impression, Anneau d’Or, Sprawl, Trident Hit, Little Menace, Truculent.
|Winning Time: 1:48 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 5 1/4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 14.40, 31.50.
|OCEANPORT S., MTH, $110,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 8-9.
|5—
|SACRED LIFE (FR), h, 5, Siyouni (FR)–Knyazhna (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE). (€50,000 ’16 ARQAUG). O-Michael Dubb, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Mr. Victor Timoshenko & Mr. Andriy Milovanov (FR), T-Chad Brown, J-Paco Lopez, $60,000.
|4—
|Hawkish, g, 5, Artie Schiller–Bridal Memories, by Unbridled. O-LaPenta, Robert V, AJ Suited Racing Stable, LLC and Madaket Stables LLC, B-AJ Suited, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|11—
|Irish Strait, g, 8, English Channel–Irish Sovereign, by Polish Numbers. O-Isabelle de Tomaso, B-Isabelle H de Tomaso (NJ), $14,000.
|Also Ran: Eons, Synchrony, Ninety One Assault, A Thread of Blue, Bumperdoo, Jamminwithbrandon.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (gd)
|Margins: 4, NO, HF.
|Odds: 1.20, 10.90, 17.10.
|JUVENILE S., ELP, $100,000, 2YO, 7F, 8-9.
|4—
|PICO D’ORO, c, 2, Curlin–Michelle d’Oro, by Bernardini. ($255,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Sandin Syndicate Stable, LLC, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), T-William E. Morey, J-Joseph Talamo, $61,035.
|3—
|Medicine Tail, c, 2, Kantharos–Leh She Run, by Pulpit. ($230,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-PTK, LLC, B-Highclere, Inc (KY), $19,850.
|2—
|Perfect Mistake, c, 2, Exaggerator–Rapid Decision, by Stravinsky. ($20,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-WSS Racing, LLC and 4 G Racing, LLC, B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & Pam Robinson (KY), $9,925.
|Also Ran: Waist Deep, Cowan, Heart Rhythm, Libertyrun.
|Winning Time: 1:23 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 7, 3HF.
|Odds: 4.60, 4.70, 25.30.
|GROUPIE DOLL S., ELP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-9.
|7—
|LADY KATE, f, 4, Bernardini–Princess Haya, by Street Cry (IRE). ($485,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Anderson Stables, LLC, B-Eileen H Hartis & Godolphin (KY), T-Eddie Kenneally, J-Florent Geroux, $58,280.
|8—
|New Roo, f, 4, Dominus–Roo Like You, by Belong to Me. O-Bluegrass Bred Racing and Breeding Farm, LLC, B-Lawrence L Jones II (KY), $18,800.
|3—
|Istan Council, f, 4, Istan–Tribal Council, by Indian Charlie. O-Brereton C Jones, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $9,400.
|Also Ran: Grandaria, Club Car, Street Band, With Dignity, Divine Queen, Lady Apple, Red Dane (ITY), Timeless Curls.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, HD, 1HF.
|Odds: 4.00, 5.00, 13.00.
|DEBUTANTE S., ELP, $99,179, 2YO, F, 7F, 8-9.
|4—
|CRAZY BEAUTIFUL, f, 2, Liam’s Map–Indian Burn, by Indian Charlie. ($250,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred, LTD, B-Carolyn R Vogel (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Rafael Bejarano, $58,245.
|1—
|Mania, f, 2, Run Away and Hide–Taptap I’mgone, by Tapit. O-West, Jr, Robert S, Grayson, Jr, Bob and Matejka, Pavel, B-Robert West Jr, Millford Farm & Mike Riordan (KY), $18,950.
|10—
|Fabricate, f, 2, Speightster–Counterfactual, by Scat Daddy. O-Hidden Brook Farm and Denholtz Stables, B-Grey Dawn Stables & Machmer Hall (KY), $9,475.
|Also Ran: Xtrema, Hipnotizada, Wholebodemeister, Puye Timing, Lacey Boss, Seguro, Yogurt, Maci’s Jamming, Tourrista.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 2.50, 24.80, 4.00.
|AUDOBON OAKS, ELP, $98,667, 3YO, F, 7F, 8-9.
|10—
|MUNDAYE CALL, f, 3, Into Mischief–Reve d’Amour, by Warrior’s Reward. ($950,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-OXO Equine LLC, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $58,710.
|7—
|Ocean Breeze, f, 3, Curlin–Oceanwave, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-West, Gary and Mary, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $19,100.
|4—
|Sconsin, f, 3, Include–Sconnie, by Tiznow. O-Lloyd Madison Farms, IV LLC, B-Lloyd Madison Farms LLC (KY), $9,550.
|Also Ran: Truth Hurts, Casual, Misty Blue, Lastchanceforlove, Street of Dreams, Compelling Smile, Spartanka, Hello Beautiful.
|Winning Time: 1:21 (ft)
|Margins: 7 1/4, NK, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.20, 6.80, 5.40.
|ALYDAR S., SAR, $82,450, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 8-9.
|3—
|SPINOFF, c, 4, Hard Spun–Zaftig, by Gone West. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $46,750.
|1—
|Endorsed, c, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Dance Card, by Tapit. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $17,000.
|5—
|Bodexpress, c, 4, Bodemeister–Pied a Terre, by City Zip. O-Top Racing LLC, Global Thoroughbred and Delgado, Gustavo, B-Martha Jane Mulholland (KY), $10,200.
|Also Ran: Backsideofthemoon, Its All Relevant.
|Winning Time: 1:49 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 4HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 3.20, 0.60, 5.00.
|ROBERT DUPRET DERBY, GG, $65,550, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 8-8.
|1—
|AMERICAN FARMER, c, 3, Bluegrass Cat–Farmers Wife, by Quiet American. O-BKB Stables LLC and Sherman, Steve, B-BKB Stables, LLC (CA), T-Steve M. Sherman, J-Kyle Frey, $39,400.
|5—
|Sacred Rider, g, 3, Lucky Pulpit–Lady Railrider, by Ride the Rails. O-Williams, Mr and Mrs Larry D, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (CA), $13,000.
|8—
|Returray, g, 3, Coil–Margaret’s Miracle, by Slewdledo. O-Brady, Gary and George, Janet A, B-Gary Brady & JAGH3, LLC (CA), $7,800.
|Also Ran: Lookin for Revenge, Awesome Summer, Governance, Too Late, Jedi Knight.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, NK, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 9.20, 1.60, 42.30.
|JR MALOUFF H., ALB, $60,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-9.
|2—
|RAAGHEB, g, 8, Street Cry (IRE)–Mostaqeleh, by Rahy. O-Miller, Paul and Tomasic, Bill, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), T-Justin R. Evans, J-Luis Negron, $36,000.
|3—
|Secular Nation, h, 5, Distorted Humor–Adrina, by A.P. Indy. ($50,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-Courtlandt Farm (KY), $12,000.
|1—
|American Dubai, h, 7, E Dubai–Smash Review, by Bates Motel. ($13,000 ’13 FTMDEC; $35,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Rodney Richards, B-Mrs C Oliver Iselin III (VA), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Favorable Outcome, Flash of Humor, Olympic Express, Bourbon Cowboy, Conquest Smartee.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 4HF, NK.
|Odds: 12.40, 4.60, 6.40.
|DAYATTHESPA S., GP, $60,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 8-9.
|2—
|SENSIBLE MYTH, m, 5, Street Sense–Selkie, by Giant’s Causeway. ($80,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Diamond Racing, Inc, B-Caldara Farm Inc & Thorp Investments Limited (KY), T-Leo G. Gabriel, Jr., J-Edgar S. Prado, $36,084.
|8—
|Kelsey’s Cross, f, 4, Anthony’s Cross–Amy’s Allie, by Trippi. O-Bacon, Sanford and Patrick L Biancone Racing, LLC, B-T Wynn Jolley & Mary Jolley (FL), $11,640.
|3—
|Great Sister Diane, f, 4, Will Take Charge–Private Ensign, by A.P. Indy. ($65,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Robert J Slack, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $5,820.
|Also Ran: Bienville Street, Makeme Dream, Lovely Luvy, Indicia, Lagertha (CHI).
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, NK, 1HF.
|Odds: 9.00, 1.30, 2.70.
|IOWA STALLION FILLY STAKES S., PRM, $51,156, 3YO, F, 1M 70Y, 8-8.
|3—
|BID FOR POWER, f, 3, Power Broker–Bidding War, by Grand Slam. O-Gene Jacquot, B-Tommy Wente Jr & Scott Stephens (KY), T-Gene Jacquot, J-Ken S. Tohill, $30,625.
|4—
|Little Slew, f, 3, Justin Phillip–One Super Slew, by Evansville Slew. O-Wartick, Gary and Wartick, Deborah, B-Larry Jon Dunbar (IA), $10,625.
|2—
|Daring Damsel, f, 3, Colonel John–Dare to Wear Red, by Pure Prize. ($14,000 ’18 IOWSEP). O-Black Oak Farm, Hanisch, Jon H and Roush, Zachary, B-Iowa State University (IA), $5,625.
|Also Ran: Helfast Girl.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 8, 3 3/4, 12 1/4.
|Odds: 0.15, 5.10, 6.90.
|IOWA STALLION S., PRM, $50,916, 3YO, 1M 70Y, 8-8.
|2—
|JUDGE PHILLIP M, g, 3, Justin Phillip–Twilights Prayer, by Allen’s Prospect. ($15,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Wetzel, Arthur and Anderson, Doug, B-J M Herbener Jr & Matthew R Herbener (KY), T-Doug L. Anderson, J-Glenn W. Corbett, $29,700.
|4—
|Go Admiral Go, g, 3, Midshipman–Butterfly Princess, by Wavering Monarch. O-Umbrella IV and Poindexter, Allen, B-H Allen Poindexter (IA), $9,900.
|1—
|Southgate, g, 3, Dramedy–Perfect Southerner, by Dixieland Band. O-Michael Schmidt, B-John James Revocable Trust (OK), $4,950.
|Also Ran: Years Fly By, John R, Caney’s Ghost, Allen’s Rocket.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4, 8 3/4, NO.
|Odds: 4.10, 16.80, 1.80.
|DUKE CITY SPRINT S., ALB, $50,000, 3YO, 6F, 8-8.
|3—
|SNOW MAN, g, 3, Congrats–Lemon Splash, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($20,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-King, Brad, Kirby, Stan and Kirby, Suzanne, B-Rowland Hancock (KY), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Shane Laviolette, $30,000.
|4—
|Competitive Idea, g, 3, Competitive Edge–That’s the Idea, by Diabolical. O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY), $10,500.
|1—
|Tappin Fora Dance, g, 3, Tapiture–Silk Sails, by Ocean Crest. ($90,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Sam Britt, B-Lantern Hill Farm LLC (KY), $5,500.
|Also Ran: Leatherneck, Heraclitus.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 2 1/4, 1.
|Odds: 4.50, 1.00, 3.00.
