Pletcher enters trio in competitive Shuvee

Todd Pletcher, who held a slight lead midweek in pursuit of a 14th training title at Saratoga, will send three out contenders in Sunday’s $125,000 Shuvee (G3) at Saratoga. Nonna Madeline rates top billing following her 1 1/4-length victory in the Aug. 5 Summer Colony S., and leading jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. retains the mount on the 4-year-old daughter of Candy Ride.

A total of nine fillies and mares are entered for the contentious 1 1/8-mile race. Pletcher also has stakes winner Another Broad, who exits a non-threatening third to Midnight Bisou in the June 27 Fleur de Lis (G2) at Churchill Downs; and Grade 3 scorer Bellera, third in the Summer Colony and Delaware H. (G2) in her last two.

Golden Award, who led all the way posting a 2 1/4-length decision last year, will make a title defense for Bill Mott. After a runner-up finish in the Summer Colony, the 5-year-old Medaglia d’Oro received a better draw (post 5) on Sunday, and Junior Alvarado will be up on the front-runner.

Letruska, who counts a 1 1/4-mile triumph among her multiple stakes wins at Gulfstream Park, should appreciate the added ground after weakening to fifth in the 7-furlong Ballerina (G1) on Aug. 8. The Fausto Gutierrez-trained 4-year-old filly will show speed with Joel Rosario. Royal Flag, third as the favorite when making her stakes debut in Molly Pitcher (G3) at Monmouth Park, is eligible to show more for Chad Brown. Javier Castellano will guide.

Molly Pitcher runner-up Our Super Freak is also entered. Lucky Move, winner of the Obeah S. at Delaware Park two back, and Puerto Rican import Lucky Stride complete the field.