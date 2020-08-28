Selflessly nabs Sweet Melania late in Lake George

She had broken her maiden winning the Miss Grillo (G2) last fall, but two subsequent fifth-place finishes darkened the form of Selflessly heading into Friday’s $100,000 Lake George Stakes (G3) at Saratoga.

Proving it was far too soon to write her off, the 14-1 chance won a head bob over odds-on favorite Sweet Melania to register her first win of the season in the one-mile test over good inner turf.

Saving ground in fifth right in behind Sweet Melania to the stretch, Selflessly eased out from the hedge and into the two path to challenge the favorite, who emerged with the lead with an inside bid in upper stretch. Under David Cohen, Selflessly got up in time to win, covering the distance in 1:36.06.

Owned by Klaravich Stables, Selflessly returned $30.60. Sweet Melania, favored at 7-10, finished a half-length in front of Witez. Micheline, Sugar Fix, American Giant, My Sassy Sarah, Windracer, Velvet Crush, and Cat’s Pajamas completed the order of finish.

Second by a half-length in her debut at Saratoga going 5 1/2 furlongs on the turf, Selflessly rebounded to win the 1 1/16-mile Miss Grillo at Belmont by three parts of a length. She completed her season when four lengths fifth to Sharing in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1), a race which Sweet Melania finished third in.

Selflessly met up again with Sweet Melania, in the June 20 Wonder Again (G3), but wound up last of five and more than 11 lengths behind that rival. Her record now stands at 5-2-1-0, $219,000.

Bred in Maryland by George Louis Doetsch Jr., Selflessly sold for $190,000 as a weanling at the 2017 Keeneland November sale. By More Than Ready, she was produced by the Grand Slam mare Uniformly Yours, who also reared the multiple stakes-winning Enchanted Ghost.