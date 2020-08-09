August 9, 2020

Spot Plays August 10

August 9, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury Park (2nd) Classy Papa, 9-2
(6th) Tantima, 4-1
Colonial Downs (3rd) Dude’s Secret, 6-1
(9th) Desirade, 5-1
Delaware Park (4th) Templemore, 15-1
(7th) Pure Rhythm, 5-1
Finger Lakes (2nd) Mucho Mas Grande, 4-1
(7th) Saints Marching In, 12-1
Fort Erie (7th) Tobruk, 8-1
(8th) Gasconade, 4-1
Indiana Grand (7th) Daddy’s on Strike, 12-1
(8th) Shakes Creek, 8-1
Lone Star (6th) Eaton’s Boogie, 4-1
(8th) Three Eyed Raven, 9-2
Louisiana Downs (4th) Cap Rock Miner, 12-1
(6th) Rose’s Galaxy, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Sweet Belen, 7-2
(3rd) Kenya Road, 5-1
Parx (4th) Manipulate, 6-1
(8th) Cinnabunny, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (8th) He’s Munnie, 5-1
(9th) Lord of the Palace, 7-2
Presque Isle (2nd) Bowman, 5-1
(5th) Alfie Solomons, 6-1
Thistledown (1st) Risky Guy, 8-1
(6th) Candy Exchange, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions