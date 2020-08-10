August 10, 2020

Spot Plays August 11

August 10, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) Factor Around, 3-1
(7th) Crealock, 4-1
Colonial Downs (1st) Easy’s Final Rose, 6-1
(7th) Rustler, 6-1
Finger Lakes (3rd) Old Man Winter, 4-1
(7th) Marble Moon, 9-2
Fort Erie (3rd) Diamondsinhereyes, 4-1
(8th) Cape Desiderato, 10-1
Indiana Grand (7th) Kid Shelleen, 8-1
(8th) Lonesome Sound, 5-1
Lone Star Park (2nd) Darpa, 3-1
(5th) Averys Miss, 4-1
Louisiana Downs (3rd) Moneyinmypocket, 3-1
(6th) Mystic Gem, 6-1
Mountaineer (1st) Itsallaboutmeme, 3-1
(2nd) Fury Song, 6-1
Parx Racing (2nd) Seat of Honor, 6-1
(9th) Manolete, 10-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Solo Try, 9-2
(8th) Theykeeponcomin, 6-1
Thistledown (1st) Cryptonic Catwallk, 7-2
(5th) Unwritten, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions