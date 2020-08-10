Spot Plays August 11

|Belterra Park
|
|(2nd) Factor Around, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Crealock, 4-1
|Colonial Downs
|
|(1st) Easy’s Final Rose, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Rustler, 6-1
|Finger Lakes
|
|(3rd) Old Man Winter, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Marble Moon, 9-2
|Fort Erie
|
|(3rd) Diamondsinhereyes, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Cape Desiderato, 10-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(7th) Kid Shelleen, 8-1
|
|
|(8th) Lonesome Sound, 5-1
|Lone Star Park
|
|(2nd) Darpa, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Averys Miss, 4-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(3rd) Moneyinmypocket, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Mystic Gem, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Itsallaboutmeme, 3-1
|
|
|(2nd) Fury Song, 6-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(2nd) Seat of Honor, 6-1
|
|
|(9th) Manolete, 10-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(2nd) Solo Try, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Theykeeponcomin, 6-1
|Thistledown
|
|(1st) Cryptonic Catwallk, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Unwritten, 3-1
