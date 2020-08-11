Spot Plays August 12

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Primed for Talent, 4-1
|(4th) My Maiko, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(4th) According to Aspen, 9-2
|(6th) Irish Major, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Wilko’s Goldeneye, 3-1
|(3rd) Super Constitution, 3-1
|Emerald Downs
|(3rd) Emma’s a Beast, 7-2
|(5th) Lets Declare Peace, 5-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(3rd) Arctic Rose, 7-2
|(6th) Calculate, 9-2
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Simma Cum Laude, 4-1
|(4th) Luzmaria, 8-1
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) Thirst Tap, 7-2
|(3rd) Paquime, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|(2nd) Pretty in Pink, 3-1
|(5th) El Venue, 6-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(1st) Slam’s Man, 3-1
|(4th) Empress Eloise, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Macha’s Reward, 3-1
|(5th) Friendly Wager, 3-1
|Parx
|(1st) Pharaoh’s City, 9-2
|(2nd) Rose of Dublin, 9-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) New Found Treasure, 3-1
|(5th) Page Down, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(5th) Golden Pearl, 3-1
|(6th) Summer Hours, 4-1
|Saratoga
|(3rd) Victory Built, 8-1
|(6th) Kinky Sox, 5-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Baccarat, 9-2
|(2nd) Flat Calm, 6-1
Leave a Reply