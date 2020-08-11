August 11, 2020

Spot Plays August 12

August 11, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (3rd) Primed for Talent, 4-1
(4th) My Maiko, 3-1
Canterbury Park (4th) According to Aspen, 9-2
(6th) Irish Major, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) Wilko’s Goldeneye, 3-1
(3rd) Super Constitution, 3-1
Emerald Downs (3rd) Emma’s a Beast, 7-2
(5th) Lets Declare Peace, 5-1
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Arctic Rose, 7-2
(6th) Calculate, 9-2
Finger Lakes (2nd) Simma Cum Laude, 4-1
(4th) Luzmaria, 8-1
Indiana Grand (1st) Thirst Tap, 7-2
(3rd) Paquime, 7-2
Lone Star Park (2nd) Pretty in Pink, 3-1
(5th) El Venue, 6-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) Slam’s Man, 3-1
(4th) Empress Eloise, 5-1
Mountaineer (1st) Macha’s Reward, 3-1
(5th) Friendly Wager, 3-1
Parx (1st) Pharaoh’s City, 9-2
(2nd) Rose of Dublin, 9-2
Penn National (3rd) New Found Treasure, 3-1
(5th) Page Down, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (5th) Golden Pearl, 3-1
(6th) Summer Hours, 4-1
Saratoga (3rd) Victory Built, 8-1
(6th) Kinky Sox, 5-1
Thistledown (1st) Baccarat, 9-2
(2nd) Flat Calm, 6-1

