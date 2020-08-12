August 12, 2020

Spot Plays August 13

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (1st) Eye On the Finish, 3-1
(3rd) Knockyourblockoff, 4-1
Belterra Park (2nd) Dolly Dear, 7-2
(3rd) Backseat Promises, 3-1
Canterbury Park (4th) Double Bee Sting, 3-1
(5th) Elusive Amelia, 5-1
Charles Town (1st) Walkntheplank, 7-2
(3rd) Start Line, 9-2
Delaware Park (1st) Luna, 7-2
(3rd) Miami Mumbles, 8-1
Emerald Downs (3rd) Salsa Verde, 3-1
(5th) Dallon’s Gold, 5-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Go Figure, 3-1
(2nd) Lil Allie Dancer, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Railsplitter, 7-2
(3rd) Beyond Pleasure, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Missing Link, 5-1
(4th) Nationalist, 3-1
Hastings Park (3rd) Yo Zackly, 5-1
(5th) Seagrove Bay, 9-2
Indiana Grand (2nd) V J’s Bet, 9-2
(3rd) Johnny Tiznow, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Strive for a Cure, 7-2
(3rd) Firth, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (2nd) Knight Commander, 3-1
(4th) She’s a Lucky One, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) F F Rocket, 7-2
(5th) That’s Buckbeak, 4-1
Saratoga (4th) Heirloom Kitten, 3-1
(5th) Hey It’s Tati, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) The Gospel of Mark, 6-1
(2nd) Chasing the Buck, 6-1
Woodbine (2nd) Dont Get Smart, 3-1
(4th) The Good Witch, 3-1

