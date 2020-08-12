Spot Plays August 13

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(1st) Eye On the Finish, 3-1
|(3rd) Knockyourblockoff, 4-1
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Dolly Dear, 7-2
|(3rd) Backseat Promises, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(4th) Double Bee Sting, 3-1
|(5th) Elusive Amelia, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Walkntheplank, 7-2
|(3rd) Start Line, 9-2
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Luna, 7-2
|(3rd) Miami Mumbles, 8-1
|Emerald Downs
|(3rd) Salsa Verde, 3-1
|(5th) Dallon’s Gold, 5-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Go Figure, 3-1
|(2nd) Lil Allie Dancer, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Railsplitter, 7-2
|(3rd) Beyond Pleasure, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Missing Link, 5-1
|(4th) Nationalist, 3-1
|Hastings Park
|(3rd) Yo Zackly, 5-1
|(5th) Seagrove Bay, 9-2
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) V J’s Bet, 9-2
|(3rd) Johnny Tiznow, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Strive for a Cure, 7-2
|(3rd) Firth, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(2nd) Knight Commander, 3-1
|(4th) She’s a Lucky One, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) F F Rocket, 7-2
|(5th) That’s Buckbeak, 4-1
|Saratoga
|(4th) Heirloom Kitten, 3-1
|(5th) Hey It’s Tati, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) The Gospel of Mark, 6-1
|(2nd) Chasing the Buck, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Dont Get Smart, 3-1
|(4th) The Good Witch, 3-1
