August 13, 2020

Spot Plays August 14

August 13, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (2nd) Archiemyboy, 3-1
(4th) Para Vivir, 7-2
Belterra Park (1st) Often Enough, 3-1
(2nd) Darby Dart, 5-1
Charles Town (3rd) Carolina Bambina, 7-2
(6th) Courtesy Shuffle, 9-2
Del Mar (4th) Mongolian Window, 5-1
(5th) Strike At Dawn, 3-1
Ellis Park (1st) My Discreet Secret, 9-2
(2nd) Sugar Love, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (1st) Our Bermuda, 3-1
(2nd) Quiet Trip, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Swift Channel, 9-2
(2nd) Ca Dreamer, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Believe Indeed, 3-1
(3rd) Wise to Listen, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Brice, 9-2
(2nd) Galatians, 6-1
Monmouth Park (2nd) Dangerous Woman, 9-2
(4th) Terpeye, 5-1
Penn National (1st) Teak, 3-1
(4th) Kitten’s Peebles, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (5th) Miss Photo, 7-2
(8th) Larch, 7-2
Saratoga (3rd) Desbordes, 9-2
(6th) Life in Shambles, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Lokinforpursemonee, 3-1
(4th) Stopvictimizingme, 8-1

