August 14, 2020

Spot Plays August 15

August 14, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington (4th) Lee’s Luck, 5-1
(7th) Andreas, 6-1
Charles Town (1st) Officer Appeal, 5-1
(5th) Let’s Get Physical, 5-1
Del Mar (4th) Convex, 4-1
(7th) Jamming Eddy, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) Three Coins, 6-1
(7th) Gray Gary, 10-1
Ellis Park (5th) Coconut Cottage, 9-2
(8th) Amber Waves, 8-1
Evangeline Downs (4th) Red Red Wine, 9-2
(6th) Front Door, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Desert Dude, 5-1
(7th) Bottle of Smoke, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) City Tap, 8-1
(9th) Cookie Cove, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Quake, 3-1
(10th) Starship Apollo, 7-2
Laurel (4th) Charlie Mops, 3-1
(6th) Confectioner, 3-1
Louisiana Downs (6th) Hansen’s Holiday, 6-1
(7th) Crow Mountain, 4-1
Monmouth Park (5th) Call Me Daddy, 9-2
(9th) Pure Rhythm, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (10th) Beachead, 3-1
(11th) Riding the Train, 3-1
Saratoga (10th) Shiraz, 4-1
(11th) Michael’s Bad Boy, 7-2
Woodbine (3rd) Romantic Pursuit, 4-1
(11th) Artie My Boy, 7-2

