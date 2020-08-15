August 15, 2020

Spot Plays August 16

August 15, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Del Mar (1st) Basilia, 7-2
(10th) Don’t Blame Judy, 5-1
Ellis Park (5th) Celtic Mischief, 5-1
(9th) Double Oaked, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Serenity Now, 9-2
(4th) Tom’s Surprise, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (7th) Auburn, 8-1
(11th) Good Advice, 7-2
Hastings (2nd) Backfire Baby, 4-1
(7th) Spokane’s Gem, 7-2
Monmouth Park (1st) My Sweet Wife, 4-1
(11th) Valdolobo, 3-1
Mountaineer (3rd) Kentucky Kitten, 8-1
(8th) I’m Ever Ready, 6-1
Prairie Meadows (7th) Mostly Awesome, 4-1
(10th) Miss Lein, 8-1
Saratoga (1st) Stone Town, 4-1
(6th) Lost in Rome, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Grapevine, 10-1
(9th) Souper Stonehenge, 6-1

