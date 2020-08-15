Spot Plays August 16

|Del Mar
|
|(1st) Basilia, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Don’t Blame Judy, 5-1
|Ellis Park
|
|(5th) Celtic Mischief, 5-1
|
|
|(9th) Double Oaked, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(2nd) Serenity Now, 9-2
|
|
|(4th) Tom’s Surprise, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(7th) Auburn, 8-1
|
|
|(11th) Good Advice, 7-2
|Hastings
|
|(2nd) Backfire Baby, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Spokane’s Gem, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|
|(1st) My Sweet Wife, 4-1
|
|
|(11th) Valdolobo, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(3rd) Kentucky Kitten, 8-1
|
|
|(8th) I’m Ever Ready, 6-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(7th) Mostly Awesome, 4-1
|
|
|(10th) Miss Lein, 8-1
|Saratoga
|
|(1st) Stone Town, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Lost in Rome, 7-2
|Woodbine
|
|(1st) Grapevine, 10-1
|
|
|(9th) Souper Stonehenge, 6-1
Leave a Reply