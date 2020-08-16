August 16, 2020

Spot Plays August 17

August 16, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury Park (4th) Blazin’ Asian, 7-2
(5th) That Would Be Nice, 9-2
Colonial Downs canceled (COVID)
Delaware Park (4th) Princess Palomar, 5-1
(8th) Wye Mumbo, 8-1
Finger Lakes (2nd) Zenato, 5-1
(5th) Deficit Hawk, 8-1
Fort Erie (5th) Queen’splate Nolan, 7-2
(9th) Musical Flight, 7-2
Indiana Grand (1st) Cornbread Kingdom, 5-1
(7th) Out Cold, 9-2
Louisiana Downs (2nd) Tapit Baby, 3-1
(4th) Big One, 7-2
Mountaineer (4th) Hello Bodie, 10-1
(5th) Hercatwillfoolu, 9-2
Parx (3rd) Grandfire, 15-1
(6th) Daddy’s Cozy, 9-2
Prairie Meadows (7th) Knights Fork, 8-1
(11th) Greater Glory, 7-2
Presque Isle (1st) Dialed in on Alice, 9-2
(8th) Peggy N Judy, 5-1
Thistledown (1st) Private Drive, 10-1
(7th) Hickory Hill, 8-1

