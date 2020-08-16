Spot Plays August 17

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury Park
|(4th) Blazin’ Asian, 7-2
|(5th) That Would Be Nice, 9-2
|Colonial Downs
|canceled (COVID)
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Princess Palomar, 5-1
|(8th) Wye Mumbo, 8-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Zenato, 5-1
|(5th) Deficit Hawk, 8-1
|Fort Erie
|(5th) Queen’splate Nolan, 7-2
|(9th) Musical Flight, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) Cornbread Kingdom, 5-1
|(7th) Out Cold, 9-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(2nd) Tapit Baby, 3-1
|(4th) Big One, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(4th) Hello Bodie, 10-1
|(5th) Hercatwillfoolu, 9-2
|Parx
|(3rd) Grandfire, 15-1
|(6th) Daddy’s Cozy, 9-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(7th) Knights Fork, 8-1
|(11th) Greater Glory, 7-2
|Presque Isle
|(1st) Dialed in on Alice, 9-2
|(8th) Peggy N Judy, 5-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Private Drive, 10-1
|(7th) Hickory Hill, 8-1
