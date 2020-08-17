August 17, 2020

Spot Plays August 18

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Robotron, 4-1
(8th) Ready Set Go, 5-1
Canterbury (6th) Champagne Affair, 7-2
(8th) Cowgirl Court, 7-2
Finger Lakes (2nd) Carlson City, 5-1
(6th) Kampai, 8-1
Fort Erie (1st) It’snicetobenice, 8-1
(9th) Rogue Affair, 3-1
Indiana Grand (2nd) My Guatemalan Girl, 9-2
(6th) Gianna’s Gift, 10-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) She’s too Cool, 4-1
(5th) Ladie Verrazano, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Wink and a Nod, 7-2
(9th) Ready to Charm, 7-2
Parx Racing (5th) Only Essa, 9-2
(6th) The Want of a Nail, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (3rd) Orbital Deity, 6-1
(4th) Cathmor, 7-2
Thistledown (2nd) Ucantkeepup, 6-1
(5th) Schmultzy, 3-1

