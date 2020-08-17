Spot Plays August 18

|Belterra Park
|
|(1st) Robotron, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Ready Set Go, 5-1
|Canterbury
|
|(6th) Champagne Affair, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Cowgirl Court, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|
|(2nd) Carlson City, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Kampai, 8-1
|Fort Erie
|
|(1st) It’snicetobenice, 8-1
|
|
|(9th) Rogue Affair, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(2nd) My Guatemalan Girl, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Gianna’s Gift, 10-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(1st) She’s too Cool, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) Ladie Verrazano, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Wink and a Nod, 7-2
|
|
|(9th) Ready to Charm, 7-2
|Parx Racing
|
|(5th) Only Essa, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) The Want of a Nail, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(3rd) Orbital Deity, 6-1
|
|
|(4th) Cathmor, 7-2
|Thistledown
|
|(2nd) Ucantkeepup, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Schmultzy, 3-1
Leave a Reply