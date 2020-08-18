Spot Plays August 19

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Stormy Memo, 3-1
|(5th) Hat in the Ring, 9-2
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Settle Down Eileen, 7-2
|(3rd) Facing North, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Frontier Woman, 6-1
|(5th) Fortyeightstraight, 4-1
|Emerald Downs
|(1st) Bell of Rainier, 7-2
|(4th) Somethin’bout Iris, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Expect Ours, 4-1
|(4th) Eastside Boy, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Buc’s Investment, 4-1
|(5th) Daggett, 6-1
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) Abby’s Destiny, 4-1
|(2nd) Rollover Risk, 6-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(1st) Dad’s Star Cat, 7-2
|(3rd) Nate’s Attack, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Soul Beam, 3-1
|(2nd) Broke Financing, 7-2
|Parx
|(3rd) Lisa Mila, 3-1
|(5th) Lucky Milady, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Boat’s a Rockin, 7-2
|(2nd) Brave Deacon, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Samurai Zip, 3-1
|(2nd) Sixty Cent, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(6th) Pure Wow, 8-1
|(7th) Quickflash, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Obsessionsoptimist, 7-2
|(4th) Hasty Lady, 8-1
