August 18, 2020

Spot Plays August 19

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) Stormy Memo, 3-1
(5th) Hat in the Ring, 9-2
Canterbury Park (1st) Settle Down Eileen, 7-2
(3rd) Facing North, 3-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Frontier Woman, 6-1
(5th) Fortyeightstraight, 4-1
Emerald Downs (1st) Bell of Rainier, 7-2
(4th) Somethin’bout Iris, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Expect Ours, 4-1
(4th) Eastside Boy, 4-1
Finger Lakes (3rd) Buc’s Investment, 4-1
(5th) Daggett, 6-1
Indiana Grand (1st) Abby’s Destiny, 4-1
(2nd) Rollover Risk, 6-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) Dad’s Star Cat, 7-2
(3rd) Nate’s Attack, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) Soul Beam, 3-1
(2nd) Broke Financing, 7-2
Parx (3rd) Lisa Mila, 3-1
(5th) Lucky Milady, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Boat’s a Rockin, 7-2
(2nd) Brave Deacon, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Samurai Zip, 3-1
(2nd) Sixty Cent, 3-1
Saratoga (6th) Pure Wow, 8-1
(7th) Quickflash, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Obsessionsoptimist, 7-2
(4th) Hasty Lady, 8-1

