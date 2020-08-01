August 1, 2020

Spot Plays August 2

August 1, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Colonial Downs (1st) Siba, 3-1
(6th) Single Focus, 4-1
Del Mar (2nd) Red Bunting, 6-1
(5th) Gotta Be Lucky, 7-2
Ellis Park (2nd) Beaver Hat, 7-2
(9th) Princess Causeway, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Drumadoon, 3-1
(12th) Remember to Smile, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (5th) Oroscopo, 7-2
(10th) Starship Taxi, 10-1
Hastings (3rd) Cascade Billy, 7-2
(5th) Commercial Appeal, 9-2
Lone Star Park (5th) Sporty Flyer, 10-1
(9th) Sailsinthesunset, 8-1
Monmouth Park (5th) Moochie, 9-2
(6th) So Hot, 4-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Shy Guy, 8-1
(4th) Mrs. Chapman, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (6th) Midshipmans Gold, 4-1
(11th) Diamonata, 7-2
Saratoga (2nd) Mills, 4-1
(6th) Beautiful Farewell, 9-2
Woodbine (4th) Highriseinthepeg, 6-1
(7th) Bexar, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions