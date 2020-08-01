Spot Plays August 2

|Colonial Downs
|(1st) Siba, 3-1
|(6th) Single Focus, 4-1
|Del Mar
|(2nd) Red Bunting, 6-1
|(5th) Gotta Be Lucky, 7-2
|Ellis Park
|(2nd) Beaver Hat, 7-2
|(9th) Princess Causeway, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Drumadoon, 3-1
|(12th) Remember to Smile, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Oroscopo, 7-2
|(10th) Starship Taxi, 10-1
|Hastings
|(3rd) Cascade Billy, 7-2
|(5th) Commercial Appeal, 9-2
|Lone Star Park
|(5th) Sporty Flyer, 10-1
|(9th) Sailsinthesunset, 8-1
|Monmouth Park
|(5th) Moochie, 9-2
|(6th) So Hot, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Shy Guy, 8-1
|(4th) Mrs. Chapman, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) Midshipmans Gold, 4-1
|(11th) Diamonata, 7-2
|Saratoga
|(2nd) Mills, 4-1
|(6th) Beautiful Farewell, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(4th) Highriseinthepeg, 6-1
|(7th) Bexar, 9-2
