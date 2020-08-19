August 20, 2020

Spot Plays August 20

August 19, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (3rd) Lesley’s Song, 7-2
(5th) Mkar the Fast, 5-1
Belterra Park (2nd) Ola Que Tat, 4-1
(4th) Dear Theodosia, 7-2
Canterbury Park (1st) Tucker Time, 9-2
(4th) Sober Peace, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Prime Lime, 8-1
(3rd) Windsor’s Champion, 6-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Monongahela, 4-1
(4th) Bonkers, 4-1
Emerald Downs (5th) Grey Point, 8-1
(6th) Norski, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Blue Ridge Heat, 6-1
(2nd) Secret Vista, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Candy Crew, 6-1
(4th) Many Roses, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) World Gone Wide, 5-1
(6th) Tiz Enough, 7-2
Hastings (2nd) Fly Away, 5-1
(3rd) Specialist, 7-2
Indiana Grand (2nd) Ivorysgoldtreasure, 4-1
(4th) Gigi’s Gift, 9-2
Laurel Park (1st) Silver Sides, 7-2
(4th) Broad Street Bully, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Honey Bourbon, 9-2
(6th) Brooklyns Surprise, 7-2
Saratoga (3rd) Goodbye Brockley, 6-1
(4th) Freudian Analyst, 6-1
Thistledown (1st) Leopoldo, 3-1
(2nd) Cosi Momosi, 6-1
Woodbine (1st) Rocket Reload, 3-1
(3rd) la Bonita, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions