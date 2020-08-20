Spot Plays August 21

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(3rd) Standfortheanthem, 7-2
|(5th) Probably Grace, 4-1
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Hero of the Best, 3-1
|(5th) Say It Ain’t So, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) No Sugar No Cream, 4-1
|(6th) Royal Blue, 9-2
|Del Mar
|(4th) Little Miss Ellie, 3-1
|(5th) Scooby, 3-1
|Ellis Park
|(3rd) Jack’s Advantage, 3-1
|(5th) Rock Me, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(2nd) Halos Storm, 8-1
|(5th) Texas Promo Girl, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Island heat, 9-2
|(6th) Copper Halo, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Cactus Kitten, 3-1
|(6th) Catch On Emotional, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Elusive Motion, 7-2
|(4th) Ravenel, 5-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Top Hat Tizzy, 7-2
|(2nd) Hyperloop, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Tachyon, 8-1
|(3rd) Charlie Mops, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Retaliated, 3-1
|(7th) Philosopher, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) You Should Talk, 4-1
|(4th) Pop Life, 6-1
|Saratoga
|(4th) Seven Seven, 5-1
|(5th) My Man Flintstone, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Cash Advance, 7-2
|(3rd) One More Drift, 4-1
Leave a Reply