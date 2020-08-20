August 20, 2020

Spot Plays August 21

August 20, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (3rd) Standfortheanthem, 7-2
(5th) Probably Grace, 4-1
Belterra Park (1st) Hero of the Best, 3-1
(5th) Say It Ain’t So, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) No Sugar No Cream, 4-1
(6th) Royal Blue, 9-2
Del Mar (4th) Little Miss Ellie, 3-1
(5th) Scooby, 3-1
Ellis Park (3rd) Jack’s Advantage, 3-1
(5th) Rock Me, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Halos Storm, 8-1
(5th) Texas Promo Girl, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Island heat, 9-2
(6th) Copper Halo, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Cactus Kitten, 3-1
(6th) Catch On Emotional, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Elusive Motion, 7-2
(4th) Ravenel, 5-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Top Hat Tizzy, 7-2
(2nd) Hyperloop, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Tachyon, 8-1
(3rd) Charlie Mops, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (5th) Retaliated, 3-1
(7th) Philosopher, 3-1
Remington Park (2nd) You Should Talk, 4-1
(4th) Pop Life, 6-1
Saratoga (4th) Seven Seven, 5-1
(5th) My Man Flintstone, 5-1
Woodbine (2nd) Cash Advance, 7-2
(3rd) One More Drift, 4-1

