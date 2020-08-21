August 22, 2020

Spot Plays August 22

August 21, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington (3rd) Rich E Z, 9-2
(4th) Wild Wes, 5-1
Charles Town (5th) Inspired Gem, 4-1
(8th) Sidewalk Prophet, 3-1
Del Mar (1st) Shanghai Groove, 6-1
(6th) Baby Gronk, 7-2
Delaware Park (3rd) Embrace a New Day, 7-2
(7th) Atta Kid, 8-1
Ellis Park (2nd) Healing, 6-1
(6th) Admire, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (2nd) King Bayou, 3-1
(6th) Social Misfit, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) El Borracho, 10-1
(4th) Lucky Christiana, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Dexter Road, 5-1
(5th) Peruvian Dancer, 10-1
Laurel (3rd) Suzzette Star, 6-1
(5th) Team Effort, 3-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) Rocktizway, 7-2
(7th) Queen of Carnival, 5-1
Monmouth Park (2nd) Ego Man, 7-2
(7th) Groovy Surprise, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (6th) Hour City, 4-1
(8th) Momma G, 8-1
Remington Park (4th) Now Mind You, 4-1
(9th) Pop’s Biscuit, 3-1
Saratoga (1st) Foliage, 7-2
(8th) Winston’s Chance, 6-1
Woodbine (2nd) Mia’s Extortionist, 8-1
(8th) Royal Wedding, 6-1

