August 23, 2020

Spot Plays August 23

August 22, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Del Mar (2nd) Querelle, 3-1
(6th) Mayan Warrior, 3-1
Ellis Park (4th) Proudly Fought, 9-2
(6th) Complete, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (6th) Charging Home, 8-1
(7th) My Sweet Lou, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (6th) Capitan Fofo, 8-1
(8th) Charge Account, 4-1
Hastings (2nd) Day Raider, 4-1
(6th) Big Time Louie, 5-1
Monmouth Park (6th) Beau Bridge, 4-1
(12th) Awesomenewyear, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Mistie Royale, 4-1
(5th) Sweet Baytown, 5-1
Prairie Meadows (5th) Lucky D, 4-1
(6th) Woke Up Wild, 4-1
Saratoga (8th) Mean Mary, 3-1
(9th) Ringgood, 4-1
Woodbine (2nd) Denmark, 3-1
(6th) Green Fleet, 3-1

