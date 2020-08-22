Spot Plays August 23

|Del Mar
|(2nd) Querelle, 3-1
|(6th) Mayan Warrior, 3-1
|Ellis Park
|(4th) Proudly Fought, 9-2
|(6th) Complete, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(6th) Charging Home, 8-1
|(7th) My Sweet Lou, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(6th) Capitan Fofo, 8-1
|(8th) Charge Account, 4-1
|Hastings
|(2nd) Day Raider, 4-1
|(6th) Big Time Louie, 5-1
|Monmouth Park
|(6th) Beau Bridge, 4-1
|(12th) Awesomenewyear, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Mistie Royale, 4-1
|(5th) Sweet Baytown, 5-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Lucky D, 4-1
|(6th) Woke Up Wild, 4-1
|Saratoga
|(8th) Mean Mary, 3-1
|(9th) Ringgood, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Denmark, 3-1
|(6th) Green Fleet, 3-1
