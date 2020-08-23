August 23, 2020

Spot Plays August 24

August 23, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury Park (4th) Boxer Boy, 5-1
(7th) Flan, 6-1
Delaware Park (2nd) La Flamenca, 4-1
(7th) Dynamic Miss, 5-1
Finger Lakes (3rd) Mac’s Revolution, 8-1
(6th) Mad for Fame, 12-1
Fort Erie (3rd) Loquacious, 6-1
(7th) Ring in Silence, 8-1
Indiana Grand (6th) West Sider, 7-2
(7th) Nutcracker Ballet, 9-2
Louisiana Downs (4th) Say When, 6-1
(7th) Champagnerie, 5-1
Mountaineer (2nd) The Catmancan, 6-1
(8th) Paxos, 4-1
Parx (2nd) Woodbury, 6-1
(4th) Fortyeightstraight, 9-2
Prairie Meadows (5th) Justa Streak, 9-2
(9th) Lil’ Fancy, 4-1
Presque Isle (3rd) Real Fancy, 5-1
(7th) Baci, 12-1
Thistledown (6th) Team Hucky, 3-1
(8th) Fast Fairy, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions