August 24, 2020

Spot Plays August 25

August 24, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) Fashion Frame, 9-2
(6th) Dreammeister, 3-1
Finger Lakes (3rd) Dial One, 8-1
(6th) Papa Tom B, 3-1
Fort Erie (6th) Tobruk, 4-1
(7th) Mystery Day, 3-1
Indiana Grand (2nd) Benny Boo Boo, 7-2
(5th) Golden Voice, 7-2
Louisiana Downs (2nd) Ultimate Challenge, 5-1
(6th) Insurrection, 6-1
Mountaineer (4th) Denver Sky, 10-1
(8th) Spotty Zealous, 8-1
Parx Racing (1st) Kingsville, 9-2
(5th) Imperial Brew, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Ski Bunny, 3-1
(5th) Happy Wanderer, 7-2
Thistledown (1st) Ma Kettle, 7-2
(2nd) King Valero, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions