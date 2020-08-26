August 27, 2020

Spot Plays August 27

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington (1st) Devileye, 8-1
(2nd) I Don’t Want to Go, 6-1
Belterra Park (1st) It’s Game Time, 5-1
(3rd) Cherokee Hawk, 9-2
Canterbury (3rd) Twoko Bay, 3-1
(7th) Stitzy, 7-2
Charles Town (5th) Deputy Bee, 9-2
(7th) Coach Rube, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Soul P Say, 3-1
(5th) Misdriven, 8-1
Emerald Downs (5th) Waverly Way, 3-1
(11th) Seattle Smoke, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (5th) Princess Ashlyn, 4-1
(7th) Toni Two Pocket, 10-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) More Diamonds, 4-1
(4th) Skyline View, 5-1
Hastings (3rd) Pay My Way, 6-1
(7th) Passing Notes, 9-2
Indiana Grand (2nd) Airwar, 4-1
(7th) Miss Hattie, 8-1
Laurel (2nd) Booby Trap, 3-1
(6th) Polished Copper, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Pratt, 6-1
(7th) Whistle Me Home, 7-2
Saratoga (3rd) Monarchs of Glen, 4-1
(6th) Leaveyouwithasmile, 6-1
Thistledown (4th) Loveatturkeyclub, 8-1
(6th) What’s On Tap, 6-1
Woodbine (3rd) Commander Tom, 6-1
(4th) Victor’s Way, 8-1

