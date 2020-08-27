Spot Plays August 28

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(1st) Kuringai, 7-2
|(2nd) Medal of Fact, 3-1
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Spurs Addiction, 7-2
|(3rd) Moon’s Image, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Thorn of Rose Hill, 5-1
|(3rd) Bret’s Legacy, 6-1
|Del Mar
|(3rd) He’s Like Violence, 7-2
|(5th) Full Draw, 5-1
|Ellis Park
|(1st) Christians City, 8-1
|(2nd) Celtic Mischief, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(5th) Flashyboy Bobb, 4-1
|(6th) Cajun Pinata, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Indian Dancer, 3-1
|(6th) Seau, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Maystart, 5-1
|(4th) Chez Paree, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Halfinthewrapper, 3-1
|(4th) Si Mamacita, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Animal Trick, 6-1
|(4th) Gray Gary, 4-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Soulmate, 5-1
|(4th) Just Nod and Smile, 9-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Ize Discreet Rose, 5-1
|(6th) Caden’s Foxy Lady, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Matheson, 4-1
|(3rd) Clever Boy, 8-1
|Saratoga
|(3rd) Wardenofthenorth, 4-1
|(6th) Black Channel, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Beau’s Beauty, 5-1
|(4th) Dea Del Cielo, 7-2
Leave a Reply