August 29, 2020

Spot Plays August 29

August 28, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington (1st) No Passing Zone, 7-2
(5th) Aimara, 7-2
Charles Town (1st) Show Talent, 4-1
(8th) Barker Lane, 3-1
Del Mar (2nd) Wilshire Dude, 7-2
(9th) One Bad Boy, 4-1
Delaware Park (3rd) I Am It, 6-1
(6th) Corn Off the Cob, 3-1
Ellis Park (6th) Joy of Treasure, 3-1
(9th) Queens Empire, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Jail House, 5-1
(5th) Hero of Gold, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (5th) Invertigo, 10-1
(8th) American Camp, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Barbie’s King, 6-1
(6th) Joe Phillips, 8-1
Laurel (2nd) Seven Gems, 4-1
(8th) Hanalei’s Houdini, 6-1
Louisiana Downs (3rd) Top Hat Titan, 7-2
(6th) Lookin Sharp, 7-2
Monmouth Park (6th) Baby I’m Perfect, 7-2
(7th) Tete a Tete, 6-1
Prairie Meadows (7th) Tin Badge, 4-1
(9th) Mr Midtown, 4-1
Remington Park (1st) Froggy, 9-2
(2nd) Figure, 8-1
Saratoga (2nd) Dynamax Prime, 9-2
(10th) O’Gotten Girl, 4-1
Woodbine (6th) Later Gator, 7-2
(10th) Typically, 6-1

