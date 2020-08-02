Spot Plays August 3

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Bold Proposition, 3-1
|(8th) Some Say So, 9-2
|Colonial Downs
|(5th) Tanda’s Joy, 7-2
|(6th) Dreaming of Carats, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Jaquavious, 8-1
|(6th) Bird King, 6-1
|Finger Lakes
|(5th) My Girl Annie, 7-2
|(6th) Encryption Key, 6-1
|Fort Erie
|(4th) Musical Flight, 8-1
|(5th) Princess Moro, 8-1
|Indiana Grand
|(6th) Wild Behavior, 6-1
|(8th) Help Me Out, 5-1
|Lone Star
|(5th) Dynamo Kid, 9-2
|(9th) Darylslittlediablo, 4-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(3rd) Glitter Time, 3-1
|(5th) Fort Polk, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) West Coast Temple, 5-1
|(4th) Playland, 3-1
|Parx
|(4th) Jama Dillon, 5-1
|(10th) Kinetic Strike, 8-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Knowyouroptions, 7-2
|(6th) Knight Commander, 7-2
|Presque Isle
|(3rd) Pemaquid Dot, 4-1
|(5th) Mucho Prospect, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Fionetta, 9-2
|(4th) King Valero, 7-2
Leave a Reply