August 2, 2020

Spot Plays August 3

August 2, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury Park (3rd) Bold Proposition, 3-1
(8th) Some Say So, 9-2
Colonial Downs (5th) Tanda’s Joy, 7-2
(6th) Dreaming of Carats, 5-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Jaquavious, 8-1
(6th) Bird King, 6-1
Finger Lakes (5th) My Girl Annie, 7-2
(6th) Encryption Key, 6-1
Fort Erie (4th) Musical Flight, 8-1
(5th) Princess Moro, 8-1
Indiana Grand (6th) Wild Behavior, 6-1
(8th) Help Me Out, 5-1
Lone Star (5th) Dynamo Kid, 9-2
(9th) Darylslittlediablo, 4-1
Louisiana Downs (3rd) Glitter Time, 3-1
(5th) Fort Polk, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) West Coast Temple, 5-1
(4th) Playland, 3-1
Parx (4th) Jama Dillon, 5-1
(10th) Kinetic Strike, 8-1
Prairie Meadows (4th) Knowyouroptions, 7-2
(6th) Knight Commander, 7-2
Presque Isle (3rd) Pemaquid Dot, 4-1
(5th) Mucho Prospect, 4-1
Thistledown (3rd) Fionetta, 9-2
(4th) King Valero, 7-2

