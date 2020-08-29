Spot Plays August 30

|Del Mar
|
|(2nd) Operatic, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Colt Fiction, 3-1
|Ellis Park
|
|(6th) Polished Chrome, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Her Giant, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(2nd) Tamarando’s Mine, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Ready for a Fight, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(8th) Scar, 9-2
|
|
|(11th) Gitana, 8-1
|Hastings
|
|(3rd) Foot Soldier, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Babylon Will Fall, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|
|(2nd) Visionary Ruler, 5-1
|
|
|(9th) Cozy Lover, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(3rd) Apple Empire, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) All About Ready, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(4th) Go for Jim, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Shimmering Dream, 10-1
|Saratoga
|
|(6th) Local Hero, 6-1
|
|
|(9th) Our Super Freak, 6-1
|Woodbine
|
|(1st) Willy’s Castle, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) Big Executive, 7-2
