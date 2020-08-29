August 29, 2020

Spot Plays August 30

August 29, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Del Mar (2nd) Operatic, 7-2
(5th) Colt Fiction, 3-1
Ellis Park (6th) Polished Chrome, 6-1
(7th) Her Giant, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Tamarando’s Mine, 4-1
(6th) Ready for a Fight, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (8th) Scar, 9-2
(11th) Gitana, 8-1
Hastings (3rd) Foot Soldier, 7-2
(4th) Babylon Will Fall, 7-2
Monmouth Park (2nd) Visionary Ruler, 5-1
(9th) Cozy Lover, 5-1
Mountaineer (3rd) Apple Empire, 4-1
(6th) All About Ready, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (4th) Go for Jim, 3-1
(8th) Shimmering Dream, 10-1
Saratoga (6th) Local Hero, 6-1
(9th) Our Super Freak, 6-1
Woodbine (1st) Willy’s Castle, 4-1
(5th) Big Executive, 7-2

