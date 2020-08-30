Spot Plays August 31

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury Park
|(7th) Shades of Victory, 8-1
|(8th) Arcadia Calls, 7-2
|Del Mar
|(1st) Crooked Finger Ray, 3-1
|(7th) Paige Runner, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Nana’s Shoes, 8-1
|(6th) Caught Up in You, 8-1
|Finger Lakes
|(4th) My Girl Annie, 7-2
|(5th) Joe Mooch, 8-1
|Fort Erie
|(3rd) Tropical Joy, 4-1
|(6th) Been Waiting, 8-1
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Shotgun Justice, 9-2
|(9th) Jacks Fire Balls, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(5th) Nun of Ours, 4-1
|(7th) Charzee Baby, 9-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Macha’s Reward, 3-1
|(3rd) Fancy Fierce, 7-2
|Parx
|(2nd) Daddy’s Cozy, 9-2
|(4th) Jama Dillon, 9-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Overanalyzer, 5-1
|(9th) Louise the Laser, 5-1
|Presque Isle
|(5th) Inthemidstofbiz, 7-2
|(7th) Lawn Dart, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Johnny U, 7-2
|(8th) Impression Given, 7-2
