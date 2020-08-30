August 31, 2020

Spot Plays August 31

August 30, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury Park (7th) Shades of Victory, 8-1
(8th) Arcadia Calls, 7-2
Del Mar (1st) Crooked Finger Ray, 3-1
(7th) Paige Runner, 5-1   
Delaware Park (3rd) Nana’s Shoes, 8-1
(6th) Caught Up in You, 8-1
Finger Lakes (4th) My Girl Annie, 7-2
(5th) Joe Mooch, 8-1
Fort Erie (3rd) Tropical Joy, 4-1
(6th) Been Waiting, 8-1
Indiana Grand (2nd) Shotgun Justice, 9-2
(9th) Jacks Fire Balls, 7-2
Louisiana Downs (5th) Nun of Ours, 4-1
(7th) Charzee Baby, 9-2
Mountaineer (1st) Macha’s Reward, 3-1
(3rd) Fancy Fierce, 7-2
Parx (2nd) Daddy’s Cozy, 9-2
(4th) Jama Dillon, 9-2
Prairie Meadows (5th) Overanalyzer, 5-1
(9th) Louise the Laser, 5-1
Presque Isle (5th) Inthemidstofbiz, 7-2
(7th) Lawn Dart, 9-2
Thistledown (2nd) Johnny U, 7-2
(8th) Impression Given, 7-2

