Spot Plays August 4

August 3, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (5th) Knight Errant, 9-2
(8th) Mi Bella, 4-1
Canterbury (1st) Epic Drama, 4-1
(6th) Delia O’Hara, 7-2
Colonial Downs (2nd) Spence, 9-2
(8th) Precocious Peach, 3-1
Finger Lakes (2nd) Escape to the Moon, 4-1
(5th) Sydney’s Magic, 3-1
Fort Erie (1st) Hilltop Harmony, 3-1
(5th) Front Nine, 7-2
Indiana Grand (3rd) Still Chief, 7-2
(8th) Sacred Kiki Bird, 3-1
Lone Star Park (5th) Lightning Bug, 3-1
(9th) Full Trigger, 7-2
Louisiana Downs (1st) Rahfees Man, 5-1
(5th) Grayz Miracle, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Dime Dropper, 7-2
(8th) Diamond Rider, 10-1
Parx Racing (1st) Manipulate, 9-2
(9th) Coupella, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Conquesthardcherry, 9-2
(5th) Dimate, 6-1
Thistledown (1st) Blacktieandtux, 7-2
(2nd) Circle Will Run, 9-2

