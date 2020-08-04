Spot Plays August 5

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Strella’s War, 3-1
|(4th) Siete Leguas, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Marvelous Thunder, 4-1
|(7th) Bobby’s Baby, 9-2
|Colonial Downs
|(2nd) Cool Enough, 5-1
|(7th) Straitouta Congtin, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Cilla, 3-1
|(3rd) Sunflower Girl, 6-1
|Emerald Downs
|(1st) Vinny from Dixie, 3-1
|(2nd) Swiss Skimmer, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Nine Shots, 4-1
|(2nd) Rock the Jukebox, 9-2
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Bustin to Get Home, 4-1
|(5th) Tax Me Naught, 6-1
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Lucky Shore, 7-2
|(4th) Flat Out Minkie, 4-1
|Lone Star Park
|(1st) Capt. St. Jacques, 7-2
|(4th) Decorated Ace, 8-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(3rd) Blushing Kitten, 8-1
|(5th) Gray Phantom, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Thorpe d’Oro, 6-1
|(6th) Chuck’s Quest, 7-2
|Parx
|(2nd) Heraway, 3-1
|(6th) Scoobydopapa, 9-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Il Mio Amore, 4-1
|(2nd) Champagne Chuck, 6-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) Global Brand, 4-1
|(4th) Replay, 6-1
|Saratoga
|(2nd) Mine the Coin, 4-1
|(8th) Winston’s Chance, 8-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) K’s Machen Em, 8-1
|(3rd) I’m in a Hurry, 3-1
