August 4, 2020

Spot Plays August 5

August 4, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) Strella’s War, 3-1
(4th) Siete Leguas, 7-2
Canterbury Park (3rd) Marvelous Thunder, 4-1
(7th) Bobby’s Baby, 9-2
Colonial Downs (2nd) Cool Enough, 5-1
(7th) Straitouta Congtin, 5-1
Delaware Park (1st) Cilla, 3-1
(3rd) Sunflower Girl, 6-1
Emerald Downs (1st) Vinny from Dixie, 3-1
(2nd) Swiss Skimmer, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Nine Shots, 4-1
(2nd) Rock the Jukebox, 9-2
Finger Lakes (1st) Bustin to Get Home, 4-1
(5th) Tax Me Naught, 6-1
Indiana Grand (2nd) Lucky Shore, 7-2
(4th) Flat Out Minkie, 4-1
Lone Star Park (1st) Capt. St. Jacques, 7-2
(4th) Decorated Ace, 8-1
Louisiana Downs (3rd) Blushing Kitten, 8-1
(5th) Gray Phantom, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Thorpe d’Oro, 6-1
(6th) Chuck’s Quest, 7-2
Parx (2nd) Heraway, 3-1
(6th) Scoobydopapa, 9-2
Penn National (1st) Il Mio Amore, 4-1
(2nd) Champagne Chuck, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs (3rd) Global Brand, 4-1
(4th) Replay, 6-1
Saratoga (2nd) Mine the Coin, 4-1
(8th) Winston’s Chance, 8-1
Thistledown (1st) K’s Machen Em, 8-1
(3rd) I’m in a Hurry, 3-1

