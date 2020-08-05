August 5, 2020

Spot Plays August 6

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington (5th) Millie, 5-1
(6th) Stock Trade, 7-2
Belterra Park (1st) Hero of the Best, 6-1
(2nd) Queenofcatniphill, 4-1
Canterbury (4th) Muwaan Mat, 8-1
(7th) Staycation, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Mojo Matters, 5-1
(5th) Candy Man One, 6-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Cape Lookout, 8-1
(3rd) Steely Band, 8-1
Emerald Downs (6th) Megatron Ruler, 5-1
(9th) Vroysky, 9-2
Evangeline Downs (1st) Silent Trick, 4-1
(4th) Guest Appearance, 5-1
Finger Lakes (4th) Trapper Jane, 6-1
(8th) Colonial Lass, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Quake, 3-1
(10th) Starship Apollo, 7-2
Hastings (2nd) Django Unreined, 5-1
(7th) Makin It Up, 5-1
Indiana Grand (5th) Unforeseen, 3-1
(9th) Vapor Point, 6-1
Laurel (3rd) Bethabara, 4-1
(4th) Joyful Noise, 7-2
Saratoga (3rd) No More Miracles, 3-1
(6th) Heartstrings, 10-1
Thistledown (2nd) Gatling, 9-2
(6th) Stephanie’s Faith, 6-1
Woodbine (4th) Wave Baby, 5-1
(6th) Sandy Bay, 8-1

