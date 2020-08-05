Spot Plays August 6

|Arlington
|
|(5th) Millie, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Stock Trade, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|
|(1st) Hero of the Best, 6-1
|
|
|(2nd) Queenofcatniphill, 4-1
| Canterbury
|
|(4th) Muwaan Mat, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Staycation, 4-1
|Charles Town
|
|(1st) Mojo Matters, 5-1
|
|
|(5th) Candy Man One, 6-1
|Delaware Park
|
|(2nd) Cape Lookout, 8-1
|
|
|(3rd) Steely Band, 8-1
|Emerald Downs
|
|(6th) Megatron Ruler, 5-1
|
|
|(9th) Vroysky, 9-2
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(1st) Silent Trick, 4-1
|
|
|(4th) Guest Appearance, 5-1
|Finger Lakes
|
|(4th) Trapper Jane, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Colonial Lass, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(4th) Quake, 3-1
|
|
|(10th) Starship Apollo, 7-2
|Hastings
|
|(2nd) Django Unreined, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Makin It Up, 5-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(5th) Unforeseen, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Vapor Point, 6-1
|Laurel
|
|(3rd) Bethabara, 4-1
|
|
|(4th) Joyful Noise, 7-2
|Saratoga
|
|(3rd) No More Miracles, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Heartstrings, 10-1
|Thistledown
|
|(2nd) Gatling, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Stephanie’s Faith, 6-1
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Wave Baby, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Sandy Bay, 8-1
