Spot Plays August 7

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(2nd) Sunny’s Storm, 9-2
|(5th) Ekaterinoslav, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Christians City, 9-2
|(3rd) Mads, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Approving Sonde, 3-1
|(5th) Call Me Jelly Roll, 9-2
|Del Mar
|(1st) Worthy Turk, 3-1
|(2nd) Saving Sophie, 3-1
|Ellis Park
|(1st) Shape of You, 3-1
|(2nd) Red Blue and True, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(2nd) Pure Valor, 4-1
|(3rd) Miss Jamie, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Cyclops, 3-1
|(5th) Golden Goddess, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Cpt. Rhett Butler, 7-2
|(6th) Souper Jaguar, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Missimard, 9-2
|(5th) Chauffeur, 4-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Charlie Mops, 7-2
|(5th) Where’s the Ben’s, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Intoxicating Kiss, 6-1
|(7th) Dorota, 7-2
|Saratoga
|(4th) Halo City, 4-1
|(5th) Fair Regis, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Just Run with It, 3-1
|(4th) We Take Checks, 4-1
