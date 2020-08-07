Spot Plays August 8

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(2nd) Giacallure, 3-1
|(4th) Trivial, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Rainbow River, 9-2
|(4th) She’s Right, 9-2
|Del Mar
|(1st) Your Royal Coil, 3-1
|(5th) Mind Out, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Smart Red, 6-1
|(2nd) La Flamenca, 4-1
|Ellis Park
|(2nd) Rhythm Tree, 4-1
|(5th) Claytnthelionheart, 9-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(2nd) Bernadettes Vision, 6-1
|(3rd) Crider Chase, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Ecologist, 6-1
|(3rd) Gambler’s Appeal, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Joe Benjamin, 9-2
|(7th) Til the End, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Runabout, 3-1
|(6th) Sunman, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(2nd) Wreck Em, 3-1
|(3rd) Guilty Again, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Shweet Persuasion, 3-1
|(7th) Jerry’s Got Aces, 7-2
|Saratoga
|(1st) Compliant, 7-2
|(2nd) Creative Style, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Tancahua, 8-1
|(3rd) Danefield, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Big Mamba, 3-1
|(4th) Trail Blazing Essa, 5-1
