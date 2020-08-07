August 7, 2020

Spot Plays August 8

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (2nd) Giacallure, 3-1
(4th) Trivial, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Rainbow River, 9-2
(4th) She’s Right, 9-2
Del Mar (1st) Your Royal Coil, 3-1
(5th) Mind Out, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) Smart Red, 6-1
(2nd) La Flamenca, 4-1
Ellis Park (2nd) Rhythm Tree, 4-1
(5th) Claytnthelionheart, 9-2
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Bernadettes Vision, 6-1
(3rd) Crider Chase, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Ecologist, 6-1
(3rd) Gambler’s Appeal, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Joe Benjamin, 9-2
(7th) Til the End, 3-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Runabout, 3-1
(6th) Sunman, 7-2
Louisiana Downs (2nd) Wreck Em, 3-1
(3rd) Guilty Again, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (4th) Shweet Persuasion, 3-1
(7th) Jerry’s Got Aces, 7-2
Saratoga (1st) Compliant, 7-2
(2nd) Creative Style, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) Tancahua, 8-1
(3rd) Danefield, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Big Mamba, 3-1
(4th) Trail Blazing Essa, 5-1

