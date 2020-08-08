Spot Plays August 9

|Colonial Downs
|(6th) Colombiano, 6-1
|(7th) Balistico, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(1st) Pretty Saylee, 4-1
|(6th) Tropical Terror, 3-1
|Ellis Park
|(1st) Clear for Action, 3-1
|(8th) Hello Beautiful, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Strike It Lucky, 5-1
|(11th) Plate Side, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Catnip Kitten, 9-2
|(9th) Note to Selfie, 5-1
|Hastings
|(2nd) Bralome, 8-1
|(7th) Miss Prospector, 8-1
|Lone Star Park
|(5th) Midnight Revolt, 7-2
|(7th) Samicean, 8-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) If Not Now, 3-1
|(9th) Sacred Life, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Truffles and Gold, 9-2
|(5th) High Vision, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(7th) Julie Arkansas, 3-1
|(10th) Sylvia’s Rocket, 5-1
|Saratoga
|(6th) Pop a Choc, 7-2
|(9th) Its All Relevant, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Mazinaw Legend, 8-1
|(4th) Raven’s Cry, 6-1
