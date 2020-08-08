August 8, 2020

Spot Plays August 9

August 8, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Colonial Downs (6th) Colombiano, 6-1
(7th) Balistico, 3-1
Del Mar (1st) Pretty Saylee, 4-1
(6th) Tropical Terror, 3-1
Ellis Park (1st) Clear for Action, 3-1
(8th) Hello Beautiful, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Strike It Lucky, 5-1
(11th) Plate Side, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Catnip Kitten, 9-2
(9th) Note to Selfie, 5-1
Hastings (2nd) Bralome, 8-1
(7th) Miss Prospector, 8-1
Lone Star Park (5th) Midnight Revolt, 7-2
(7th) Samicean, 8-1
Monmouth Park (1st) If Not Now, 3-1
(9th) Sacred Life, 7-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Truffles and Gold, 9-2
(5th) High Vision, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (7th) Julie Arkansas, 3-1
(10th) Sylvia’s Rocket, 5-1
Saratoga (6th) Pop a Choc, 7-2
(9th) Its All Relevant, 6-1
Woodbine (1st) Mazinaw Legend, 8-1
(4th) Raven’s Cry, 6-1

