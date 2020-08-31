August 31, 2020

Spot Plays September 1

August 31, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Circle Away, 3-1
(6th) Irish Proud, 3-1
Canterbury (5th) Extra Gorgeous, 4-1
(8th) Saucy At Midnight, 5-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Decision Maker, 6-1
(8th) Casino Star, 7-2
Finger Lakes (5th) Sweet Shallots, 7-2
(8th) Hannah Dances, 7-2
Fort Erie (2nd) Fafa Fooey, 7-2
(9th) Honduras, 7-2
Indiana Grand (2nd) Good Good, 4-1
(3rd) Handful of Halos, 3-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) Upgrade Me, 4-1
(5th) Queenten, 6-1
Mountaineer (1st) Hail Spring, 6-1
(9th) Astute Warrior, 9-2
Parx Racing (8th) Big Red Seven, 4-1
(10th) Mass Appeal, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Royal Collection, 3-1
(5th) Viski Jones, 7-2
Thistledown (1st) Mi Luna, 7-2
(6th) Doc’s Goin Mobil, 6-1

