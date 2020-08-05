Tiz the Law listed as early 9-5 choice in final Future Wager pool

Tiz the Law has been the favorite among individual interests in the first six pools of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW), and the multiple Grade 1-winning 3-year-old is expected to lead the way in this weekend’s final pool, which will run Friday to Sunday.
Installed as the 9-5 morning line favorite among 23 individual horses in Pool 7, Tiz the Law will make his final prep in Saturday’s $1 million Travers (G1) at Saratoga. Sackatoga Stables owns and Barclay Tagg trains the son of Constitution, and Tiz the Law possesses a 3-for-3 record this year, posting a 3 3/4-length win in the June 20 Belmont Stakes (G1) in his last outing.
This weekend’s Pool 7 is the final opportunity to wager on the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby prior to the Sept. 5 event.
Uncle Chuck (6-1) is one of three entrants in Pool 7 of the KDFW for the five-time Derby-winning conditioner Bob Baffert. Improving to 2-for-2 with a score in the Los Alamitos Derby (G3), Uncle Chuck is the likely second choice to Tiz the Law in Saturday’s Travers. Baffert’s other entrants are Haskell victor (G1) Authentic (8-1) and Albaugh Family Stable and multiple Grade 2 winner Thousand Words (20-1).
Also likely to take interest is Santa Anita Derby (G1) winner Honor A.P. (6-1) and Blue Grass (G2) hero and likely headliner in Sunday’s $200,000 Ellis Park Derby Art Collector (6-1).
The KDFW features $2 Win and Exacta wagering. Pool 7 opens at noon (EDT) Friday and closes at 6 p.m. Sunday. Here’s the complete field:
|1. Anneau d’Or
|50-1
|2. Art Collector
|6-1
|3. Authentic
|8-1
|4. Caracaro
|50-1
|5. Country Grammer
|20-1
|6. Dean Martini
|50-1
|7. Dr Post
|20-1
|8. Enforceable
|30-1
|9. Finnick the Fierce
|50-1
|10. Honor A. P.
|6-1
|11. King Guillermo
|30-1
|12. Major Fed
|50-1
|13. Max Player
|20-1
|14. Ny Traffic
|20-1
|15. Pneumatic
|50-1
|16. Rushie
|50-1
|17. Shared Sense
|50-1
|18. Shivaree
|50-1
|19. Sole Volante
|50-1
|20. South Bend
|50-1
|21. Thousand Words
|20-1
|22. Tiz the Law
|9-5
|23. Uncle Chuck
|6-1
|24. All Other 3-Year-Olds
|30-1
