Top Brisnet Class Ratings Aug. 17-23

|Horse
|Track
|Dist(Cond)
|Date
|BRIS Class
|Maximum Security
|DMR
|1 1/4m (ft)
|8/22
|123.4
|Halladay
|SAR
|1m (gd)
|8/22
|121.2
|Sneaking Out
|DMR
|6 1/2f (ft)
|8/21
|121.2
|Mo Forza
|DMR
|1m (fm)
|8/23
|121.0
|Rushing Fall
|SAR
|1 1/8m (fm)
|8/23
|120.7
|Seven Nation Army
|ELP
|6f (ft)
|8/22
|120.4
|Sea Foam
|SAR
|1 1/8m (ft)
|8/22
|120.1
|Hunka Burning Love
|RP
|1 1/8m (ft)
|8/21
|119.9
|Ready to Runaway
|CBY
|1 1/16m (ft)
|8/19
|119.9
|Harvest Moon
|DMR
|1m (ft)
|8/22
|119.9
|Warrior’s Charge
|MTH
|1 1/16m (ft)
|8/22
|119.8
|Overjoyed
|MTH
|1m (ft)
|8/22
|119.7
|Salute With Honor
|WO
|1 1/16m (ft)
|8/23
|119.7
|Rol Again Question
|MTH
|1m 70y (ft)
|8/21
|119.6
|Fact Finding
|DEL
|1m (ft)
|8/20
|119.5
