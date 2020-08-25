August 26, 2020

Top Brisnet Class Ratings Aug. 17-23

August 25, 2020

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
Maximum Security DMR 1 1/4m (ft) 8/22 123.4
Halladay SAR 1m (gd) 8/22 121.2
Sneaking Out DMR 6 1/2f (ft) 8/21 121.2
Mo Forza DMR 1m (fm) 8/23 121.0
Rushing Fall SAR 1 1/8m (fm) 8/23 120.7
Seven Nation Army ELP 6f (ft) 8/22 120.4
Sea Foam SAR 1 1/8m (ft) 8/22 120.1
Hunka Burning Love RP 1 1/8m (ft) 8/21 119.9
Ready to Runaway CBY 1 1/16m (ft) 8/19 119.9
Harvest Moon DMR 1m (ft) 8/22 119.9
Warrior’s Charge MTH 1 1/16m (ft) 8/22 119.8
Overjoyed MTH 1m (ft) 8/22 119.7
Salute With Honor WO 1 1/16m (ft) 8/23 119.7
Rol Again Question MTH 1m 70y (ft) 8/21 119.6
Fact Finding DEL 1m (ft) 8/20 119.5

