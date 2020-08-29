Win Win Win rallies remarkably in Forego

Win Win Win lost contact with the field after breaking slowly and traveled extremely wide into the stretch, but he flew home over the sloppy track to nail front-running Complexity in the final strides of Saturday’s $300,000 Forego (G1) at Saratoga.

Trained by Michael Trombetta and ridden by Javier Castellano, the Live Oak Stud homebred son of Hat Trick earned his first graded stakes triumph and completed 7 furlongs in 1:21.71. Win Win Win left the starting gate as the 7-1 fourth choice, and the 4-year-old colt raced last of 11 through opening splits of :22.28 and :44.63, more than 15 lengths behind the leader and nine lengths back of 10th with three-eighths of a mile remaining.

He began to pick up steam while cornering nearly 10 paths wide into the lane, and the dark bay closed with a rush after straightening for home to get up by a half-length on the wire. Complexity, the 9-2 third choice, sustained a tough beat, dueling through the early stages with True Timber and surging clear in midstretch. True Timber held third at 37-1, 1 1/4 lengths better than 3-1 favorite Funny Guy.

Lexitonian, Everfast, Whitmore, Mind Control, Majestic Dunhill, Fortin Hill, and Firenze Fire came next under the wire.

Win Win Win, who is out of the Smarty Jones mare Miss Smarty Pants, has now earned $601,600 from a 12-5-3-1 record. He earned his first stakes win in the Pasco S. at Tampa Bay Downs early last year, and also placed in the Tampa Bay Derby (G2) and Blue Grass (G2) last year. After unplaced finishes in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, Win Win Win concluded his sophomore campaign with a victory in the Manila S. on Belmont Park’s turf last summer.

The Florida-bred dropped his first start back this season on Belmont’s turf in June, and Win Win Win was exiting a rallying second to Complexity in a one-mile main track allowance on July 2.