Yaupon blitzes Amsterdam rivals

Yaupon impressively passed his initial stakes test in Saturday’s $150,000 Amsterdam (G2) at Saratoga, leading wire-to-wire to remain unbeaten in his third start. He turned 6-furlongs in a swift 1:08.50 over the muddy track, scoring by a two-length margin, and the promising 3-year-old sprinter is from the same connections of 2019 champion sprinter Mitole – owners William and Corinne Heiligbrodt and trainer Steve Asmussen.

The Uncle Mo colt didn’t break on top, but Joel Rosario hustled Yaupon to a short lead a few strides out of the starting gate and the 7-5 favorite led by a length through an opening quarter-mile in :21.93. Yaupon continued to show the way on a comfortable advantage through the far turn, reaching the half-mile pole in :44.68 as his nearest challengers began to weaken.

Basin, who was cutting back to a sprint for the first time since winning the 2019 Hopeful (G1) over a wet track at Saratoga, rallied up the inside leaving the far turn and gallantly tried to draw close, but Yaupon had more in reserve and reasserted his superiority in deep stretch to win geared down late.

Bred in Kentucky by Betz, Lamanthia, Coco Equine, Magers & Burns, Yaupon passed through the sales ring multiple times before being purchased by his connections for $255,000 at the OBS June 2-year-old sale. The dark bay sophomore is out of the Grade 1-placed Vindication mare Modification.

Basin finished second as the 2-1 second choice, two lengths better than 7-1 Premier Star in third. Wondrwherecraigis, Long Weekend, and Liam’s Pride completed the order of finish.