2020 Kentucky Derby field

146TH KENTUCKY DERBY
|1. Finnick the Fierce
|Rey Hernandez
|Martin Garcia
|50-1
|2. Max Player
|Steve Asmussen
|Ricardo Santana Jr.
|30-1
|3. Enforceable
|Mark Casse
|Adam Beschizza
|30-1
|4. Storm the Court
|Peter Eurton
|Julien Leparoux
|50-1
|5. Major Fed
|Greg Foley
|James Graham
|50-1
|6. King Guillermo
|Juan Avila
|Sammy Camacho
|20-1
|7. Money Moves
|Todd Pletcher
|Javier Castellano
|30-1
|8. South Bend
|Bill Mott
|Tyler Gaffalione
|50-1
|9. Mr. Big News
|Bret Calhoun
|Gabriel Saez
|50-1
|10. Thousand Words
|Bob Baffert
|Florent Geroux
|15-1
|11. Necker Island
|Chris Hartman
|Miguel Mena
|50-1
|12. Sole Volante
|Patrick Biancone
|Luca Panici
|30-1
|13. Attachment Rate
|Dale Romans
|Joe Talamo
|50-1
|14. Winning Impression
|Dallas Stewart
|Joe Rocco Jr.
|50-1
|15. Ny Traffic
|Saffie Joseph Jr.
|Paco Lopez
|20-1
|16. Honor A. P.
|John Shirreffs
|Mike Smith
|5-1
|17. Tiz the Law
|Barclay Tagg
|Manny Franco
|3-5
|18. Authentic
|Bob Baffert
|John Velazquez
|8-1
