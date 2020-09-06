2020 Kentucky Derby: Racing Twitter reacts

Here’s a sampling of racing Twitter’s reactions to the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby (G1), as Authentic handed Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a record-equaling sixth trophy:

BOB BAFFERT. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) September 5, 2020

Seriously that might be Baffert’s greatest training feat yet. This horse looked like he wanted no part of 10f earlier this year but he trained the **** out of him in recent weeks at Del Mar and he pulled it off. No excuse for Tiz the Law. Honor A.P. got crushed at the start. — Jay Privman (@DRFPrivman) September 5, 2020

Gonna need to find some more room on that wall …. #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/Rl2ipwFyUZ — Nicole Russo (@DRFRusso) September 6, 2020

I tip my cap to Authentic for setting those fractions and running on so well. I didn’t think he could pull that off. Quirky horse, physical beast, he ran his best race ever today. No one better than Baffert at getting a horse in peak physical/mental shape. Johnny V great ride. — Pete Denk (@petedenk) September 5, 2020

I did not see that kind of effort coming from Authentic at all. Huh. #KyDerby — Joe Nevills (@Joe_Nevills) September 5, 2020

As a handicapper and intimate follower of racing, I really can’t understand how Authentic broke slow, had to be rushed to the lead and somehow excelled at 10 Furlongs when he was on his hands and knees to win the Haskell. #KentuckyDerby — Darin Zoccali (@atTheTrack7) September 6, 2020

Authentic proves many wrong that he couldn’t get a mile and a quarter as effective as he could shorter distances.

But good horses that get a clear lead/lone speed are always tough to catch-especially if it’s a Bob Baffert horse. Obviously a very talented, versatile horse. — Matt Dinerman (@3coltshandicap) September 5, 2020

Really happy for Into Mischief. We’ve known he was this type of a stallion for quite some time now! — Kaitlin Free (@kaitlinefree) September 5, 2020

Looks like #Authentic is a 1 1/4 miles horse, after all. He wins the #KyDerby for @BobBaffert. 📸: Jamie Newell pic.twitter.com/OUXcaW1NSW — TwinSpires (@TwinSpires) September 5, 2020

Art Collector would have won that. — Ed DeRosa (@EJXD2) September 5, 2020

Honor AP absolutely cost all shot at the start. Very disappointing. Ran huge to finish 4th — Scott Shapiro (@ScottShap34) September 5, 2020

Here’s my updated Derby Top 10 list.

1. Authentic

2. Tiz The Law

3. Mr. Big News

4. Hono A.P.

5. Max Player

6. Storm the Court

7. Enforceable

8. NY Traffic

9. Necker Island

10. Major Fed@EJXD2 — Jason Beem (@BeemieAwards) September 5, 2020

Quite ironic that, in a year when so many of his Derby horses didn’t make it, Bob wins it anyway with his only runner. #KentuckyDerby2020 — Laura King لورا كنج (@LauraKingDXB) September 5, 2020

Postponement of #KyDerby to Labor Day weekend benefited Authentic who arguably wouldn’t have put it all together by the first Saturday in May. — Kellie Reilly (@GallantFox1930) September 5, 2020

Allllll the way back to the beginning of the year and Authentic has been the #1 in Bobs barn IMO. What a performance there after late at the break, wide and fast. Super job. @MyRacehorse taking 5000 people on a ride there. — Michelle Yu (@TheMichelleYu) September 5, 2020

What an absolute thrill to see Mr Hughes win the KY Derby, a better man you will not find. To be able to be a part of the ownership group through @MyRacehorse & to be able to share the moment with my Mum, who we gave a share to for her birthday!! 🏆💪🏻 #Authentic #KentuckyDerby https://t.co/oLL5yI6sRb — Garry Cuddy (@GazCuds) September 6, 2020

That moment when your horse crosses the wire first in the @KentuckyDerby 🌹🥂 pic.twitter.com/alVucwruRE — Spendthrift Farm (@spendthriftfarm) September 5, 2020

AUTHENTIC has no equal Bob Baffert has no equal..@ljlmvel is a Legend.@KentuckyDerby

So proud of everyone involved and all our partners. #KentuckyDerby2020 #Avengers #InToMischief pic.twitter.com/upyoapK9I7 — Tom Ryan (@TomRyanKY) September 5, 2020

WOW WE JUST WON THE @KentuckyDerby🏆😱 All credit to Gavin Murphy & his extraordinary brain & leadership 1️⃣👍 He is the genius behind SF Bloodstock‼️@TomRyanKY & I are so proud to have him as our partner & mentor🙏 Congrats the G.O.A.T @BobBaffert The Avengers & Authentic 👏 pic.twitter.com/3ylYWj9hm8 — Newgate (@NewgateFarm) September 5, 2020

4,200 micro owners of the horse that wins the Kentucky Derby! https://t.co/YleKlTWHnI — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 5, 2020

There are no words to describe how it feels to have bought into Authentic and experience his Haskell win and then see him go on to win the Derby! Grateful to @MyRacehorse and Spendthrift for helping make this dream! — Sarah Troxell (@ToThePost712) September 6, 2020

Derby party and my dad owns a share of Authentic. Check out his reaction to him winning! @MyRacehorse #authentic pic.twitter.com/MHkHxEgTkh — hailey bozych (@BozychHailey) September 5, 2020

I paid $206 dollars at the start of the season to buy a tiny share in this horse, loved following him all year and I’ve just won the #KyDerby sitting on my couch in Ireland. What a sport. pic.twitter.com/AJxrfkXCkX — Jack Cantillon (@jackcantillon) September 5, 2020

The good part about Authentic winning. Johnny V is donating part of his earnings to Vinnie Bednar. — Chase Mullins (@DChaseMullins) September 6, 2020

Honestly, could not be happier for @ljlmvel The general elation of the connections made that victory special in ways I wasn’t expecting. — Amy Nesse (@AnEquineFemme) September 5, 2020

The ⁦@spendthriftfarm⁩ team celebrates its first Derby win with Authentic just moments after their other entrant, Thousand Words, was a late scratch. This sport, yo. pic.twitter.com/IXE2RQvv5P — Alicia Wincze Hughes (@AHughesNTRA) September 5, 2020

Thousand Words rears up and loses saddle in paddock. #kyderby146 pic.twitter.com/UD4x3ri9yM — John Clay (@johnclayiv) September 5, 2020

An emotional Bob Baffert tells @NBCSports assistant Jimmy Barnes appeared to break his hand in incident with Thousand Words. Baffert said, “He should be here. He’s in an ambulance.” — J.J. Hysell (@trifectabox) September 5, 2020

Thousand Words is okay. pic.twitter.com/Vi0wUPv6cd — Alicia Wincze Hughes (@AHughesNTRA) September 5, 2020

What is happening today? Down goes Baffert. pic.twitter.com/IYWJIL9cqK — Anthony Biase (@AnthonyBiase) September 5, 2020

In years to come, the social context of Derby 146 might be remembered most of all, from the pandemic that caused the postponement to the first Saturday in September, without fans in attendance, and the calls for racial justice:

Derby-winning jockey John Velazquez asked about the protests outside Churchill Downs today. He paused to take off a black band that he wore during the race. “If we had equality for everybody, we wouldn’t be in the mess we are right now.” — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) September 6, 2020

Big love for @ljlmvel and all he stands for pic.twitter.com/PgYmKG45vk — Anita Motion (@AnitaMotion) September 6, 2020

How lucky have we been in New York to have @ljlmvel the past quarter century? Once in a generation talent, leader and someone that ALWAYS represents our sport well. Congratulations 💪 — Robert Masiello (@rmasiello) September 6, 2020

Plane now circling Churchill Downs with banner asking for justice for Breonna Taylor pic.twitter.com/9X5nqYbsUq — Meredith Daugherty (@BH_MDaugherty) September 5, 2020

Wishing safe trips to all at Churchill Downs today inside and outside the grounds. For those perplexed, it is possible to celebrate in the joy of the #Kyderby and simultaneously support the calls of justice for #BreonnaTalyor — Najja (@1Naj) September 5, 2020

End of a somber “My Old Kentucky Home” pic.twitter.com/imzxJhpylS — Derby News (@KentuckyDerbyCJ) September 5, 2020