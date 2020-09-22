Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Sept. 14-20

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Evil Monkey
|6G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 9/17
|92
|Final Prospect
|8G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 9/17
|88
|Odd Gal
|4F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 9/17
|86
|Hero’s Hope
|5G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 9/16
|82
|Spring Emperor
|6G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 9/19
|79
|Chuck’s Dream
|5G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 9/19
|77
|Petes Pride
|3F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 9/19
|63
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Unmatchable
|5H
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/19
|94
|Lafitte’s Fleet
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/14
|90
|Press My Bets
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/16
|90
|Caught Up in You
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/16
|86
|Zalza
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 9/17
|85
|Ace Nine Nine
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/19
|84
|Heather Hills
|6M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 9/14
|79
|Grey Manners
|5M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 9/16
|74
|Spinster Road
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/16
|74
|Rattlesnakerose
|5M
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/14
|73
|Winrose Ellie
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 9/19
|71
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Threeohtwocassie
|6G
|1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 9/19
|86
|Chess Master
|4G
|a5f (gd)
|DEL 9/14
|83
|Sethamee Street
|4F
|a5f (fm)
|DEL 9/16
|82
|Golden Can
|3F
|a5f (fm)
|DEL 9/16
|81
|Zaya
|4G
|a1 1/16m (gd)
|DEL 9/14
|80
|Guitar Tribute
|3G
|a1m 70y (gd)
|DEL 9/14
|79
|Kinetic Swagger
|4G
|a7 1/2f (fm)
|DEL 9/17
|76
|Cultural Mandate
|4F
|5f (fm)
|DEL 9/17
|73
|Trouble Coffee
|5G
|a1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 9/17
|71
|Kelcie’s Mandate
|4F
|a1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 9/17
|69
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Communication Fail
|2C
|5f (ft)
|DEL 9/14
|84
|Spirited Beauty
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 9/14
|75
|Coffee Buzz Buzz
|2F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 9/16
|74
