September 22, 2020

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Sept. 14-20

Top Winning Speed Ratings (9/14-9/20) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Evil Monkey 6G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 9/17 92
Final Prospect 8G 1m (ft) DEL 9/17 88
Odd Gal 4F 1m (ft) DEL 9/17 86
Hero’s Hope 5G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 9/16 82
Spring Emperor 6G 1m (ft) DEL 9/19 79
Chuck’s Dream 5G 1m (ft) DEL 9/19 77
Petes Pride 3F 1m (ft) DEL 9/19 63
Top Winning Speed Ratings (9/14-9/20) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Unmatchable 5H 6f (ft) DEL 9/19 94
Lafitte’s Fleet 3G 6f (ft) DEL 9/14 90
Press My Bets 4G 6f (ft) DEL 9/16 90
Caught Up in You 4F 6f (ft) DEL 9/16 86
Zalza 4G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 9/17 85
Ace Nine Nine 4G 6f (ft) DEL 9/19 84
Heather Hills 6M 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 9/14 79
Grey Manners 5M 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 9/16 74
Spinster Road 4G 6f (ft) DEL 9/16 74
Rattlesnakerose 5M 6f (ft) DEL 9/14 73
Winrose Ellie 4F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 9/19 71
Top Winning Speed Ratings (9/14-9/20) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Threeohtwocassie 6G 1m 70y (fm) DEL 9/19 86
Chess Master 4G a5f (gd) DEL 9/14 83
Sethamee Street 4F a5f (fm) DEL 9/16 82
Golden Can 3F a5f (fm) DEL 9/16 81
Zaya 4G a1 1/16m (gd) DEL 9/14 80
Guitar Tribute 3G a1m 70y (gd) DEL 9/14 79
Kinetic Swagger 4G a7 1/2f (fm) DEL 9/17 76
Cultural Mandate 4F 5f (fm) DEL 9/17 73
Trouble Coffee 5G a1 1/16m (fm) DEL 9/17 71
Kelcie’s Mandate 4F a1m 70y (fm) DEL 9/17 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (9/14-9/20) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Communication Fail 2C 5f (ft) DEL 9/14 84
Spirited Beauty 2F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 9/14 75
Coffee Buzz Buzz 2F 1m (ft) DEL 9/16 74

