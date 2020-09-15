Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Sept. 7-13

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|V. I. P. Code
|5G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 9/9
|95
|Confessor
|4G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 9/7
|94
|Thundershook
|4G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 9/12
|89
|Landing Zone
|3F
|1m 70y (sy)
|DEL 9/10
|87
|Pretti Xtreme
|3F
|1m (sy)
|DEL 9/10
|87
|Gambit
|5G
|1m 70y (sy)
|DEL 9/10
|84
|Borsa Vento
|6G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 9/12
|81
|Dilly Does It
|4F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 9/9
|81
|Happiness
|5M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 9/12
|78
|Don’t Charge It
|5M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 9/12
|72
|Woodhaven Kid
|3G
|1m (sy)
|DEL 9/10
|64
|Giggling
|3F
|5f (sy)
|DEL 9/10
|102
|He’s Smokin Now
|3C
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 9/12
|90
|Trunk of Money
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/12
|90
|Jack Straight
|5G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/7
|89
|Casper Slew
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/7
|85
|John’s Promise
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 9/9
|84
|Federale
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/12
|83
|La Flamenca
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/9
|80
|Le Petite Papillon
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/9
|80
|Worstbestideaever
|3F
|6f (sy)
|DEL 9/10
|75
|Embrace a New Day
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/9
|64
|Market Mover
|3G
|a1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 9/9
|80
|Deciding Vote
|3F
|a1m 70y (gd)
|DEL 9/7
|75
|Erin’s Enthusiasm
|3F
|a5f (gd)
|DEL 9/7
|72
|Doodle Time
|3G
|a7 1/2f (fm)
|DEL 9/9
|71
|Street Lute
|2F
|5f (ft)
|DEL 9/7
|86
|Tiz Golden
|2G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/7
|78
|Mi Cleopatra and I
|2F
|5f (sy)
|DEL 9/10
|76
|Brooklyn Strong
|2G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 9/12
|75
|Beautiful Grace
|2F
|6f (sy)
|DEL 9/10
|71
