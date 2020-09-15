September 16, 2020

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Sept. 7-13

September 15, 2020

Top Winning Speed Ratings (9/7-9/13) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
V. I. P. Code 5G 1m (ft) DEL 9/9 95
Confessor 4G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 9/7 94
Thundershook 4G 1m (ft) DEL 9/12 89
Landing Zone 3F 1m 70y (sy) DEL 9/10 87
Pretti Xtreme 3F 1m (sy) DEL 9/10 87
Gambit 5G 1m 70y (sy) DEL 9/10 84
Borsa Vento 6G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 9/12 81
Dilly Does It 4F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 9/9 81
Happiness 5M 1m (ft) DEL 9/12 78
Don’t Charge It 5M 1m (ft) DEL 9/12 72
Woodhaven Kid 3G 1m (sy) DEL 9/10 64
Top Winning Speed Ratings (9/7-9/13) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Giggling 3F 5f (sy) DEL 9/10 102
He’s Smokin Now 3C 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 9/12 90
Trunk of Money 4F 6f (ft) DEL 9/12 90
Jack Straight 5G 6f (ft) DEL 9/7 89
Casper Slew 4G 6f (ft) DEL 9/7 85
John’s Promise 4G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 9/9 84
Federale 3G 6f (ft) DEL 9/12 83
La Flamenca 3F 6f (ft) DEL 9/9 80
Le Petite Papillon 3F 6f (ft) DEL 9/9 80
Worstbestideaever 3F 6f (sy) DEL 9/10 75
Embrace a New Day 3F 6f (ft) DEL 9/9 64
Top Winning Speed Ratings (9/7-9/13) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Market Mover 3G a1m 70y (fm) DEL 9/9 80
Deciding Vote 3F a1m 70y (gd) DEL 9/7 75
Erin’s Enthusiasm 3F a5f (gd) DEL 9/7 72
Doodle Time 3G a7 1/2f (fm) DEL 9/9 71
Top Winning Speed Ratings (9/7-9/13) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Street Lute 2F 5f (ft) DEL 9/7 86
Tiz Golden 2G 6f (ft) DEL 9/7 78
Mi Cleopatra and I 2F 5f (sy) DEL 9/10 76
Brooklyn Strong 2G 1m (ft) DEL 9/12 75
Beautiful Grace 2F 6f (sy) DEL 9/10 71

