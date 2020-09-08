Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Aug. 31-Sept. 6

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Global Campaign
|4C
|1 1/4m (ft)
|SAR 9/5
|Woodward H.
|104
|Ry’s the Guy
|4C
|1 1/2m (ft)
|CD 9/1
|Champions Day Marathon Overnight S. Presented by T
|101
|Monomoy Girl
|5M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|CD 9/4
|La Troienne S. presented by Oak Grove Racing and G
|100
|By My Standards
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|CD 9/4
|Alysheba S. presented by Sentient Jet
|99
|Crafty Daddy
|4G
|1m (ft)
|CD 9/3
|Opening Verse Overnight S.
|99
|Harpers First Ride
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|LRL 9/5
|Deputed Testamony S.
|94
|Wicked Awesome
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|LRL 9/5
|Twixt S.
|93
|Shimshine
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|CTM 9/6
|Alberta Breeders’ H.
|92
|At Attention
|3G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|HST 9/5
|CTHS Sales S.
|91
|Whiskey Bound
|4G
|1m (ft)
|CTM 9/4
|Arctic Laur H.
|87
|Piper Rose
|6M
|1 1/16m (gd)
|CTM 9/6
|Alberta Fall Classic Distaff H.
|85
|Cypress Point
|4F
|1 1/8m (wf)
|ASD 9/2
|Manitoba Matron S.
|79
|Northern Graystar
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|HST 9/5
|CTHS Sales S.
|79
|Marselan
|5G
|1m (ft)
|ASD 8/31
|Phil Kives S.
|76
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Come Dancing
|6M
|6f (ft)
|SAR 9/6
|Honorable Miss H.
|102
|Cool Arrow
|6G
|6f (ft)
|GP 9/5
|Smile Sprint S.
|101
|Bell’s the One
|4F
|7f (ft)
|CD 9/5
|Derby City Distaff S. presented by Derby City Gami
|100
|Noble Drama
|5G
|7f (ft)
|GP 9/6
|Benny The Bull S.
|100
|Eastern Bay
|6G
|6f (ft)
|LRL 9/5
|Polynesian S.
|99
|Heiressall
|5M
|7f (ft)
|GP 9/6
|Sheer Drama S.
|95
|Pink Lloyd
|8G
|6f (ft)
|WO 9/5
|Vigil S.
|95
|Inthemidstofbiz
|4F
|6f (ft)
|PID 8/31
|Satin and Lace S.
|91
|Ambassador Luna
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|CD 9/2
|Unbridled Sidney S.
|89
|Stormchaser
|6G
|6f (ft)
|CTM 9/6
|Red Diamond Express H.
|89
|Double Tuff
|7G
|6f (ft)
|IND 9/2
|William Henry Harrison S.
|88
|Gee Whiz Who
|5G
|6f (ft)
|SWF 9/6
|John Schiffer S.
|84
|Never Enough Time
|4F
|6f (ft)
|LRL 9/5
|Alma North S.
|84
|Captain Will
|6G
|7f (ft)
|LBG 9/6
|Alberta Bred S.
|82
|Pretty Assets
|4F
|6f (ft)
|IND 9/2
|Shelby County S.
|81
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Digital Age (IRE)
|4C
|1 1/8m (fm)
|CD 9/5
|Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic S.
|101
|Beau Recall (IRE)
|6M
|1m (fm)
|CD 9/5
|Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile S.
|98
|Diamond Oops
|5G
|5 1/2f (gd)
|CD 9/4
|Twin Spires Turf Sprint S. presented by Sysco
|98
|Analyze It
|5H
|1m (fm)
|MTH 9/5
|Red Bank S.
|93
|Battle Station
|5G
|5 1/2f (fm)
|SAR 9/6
|Lucky Coin S.
|93
|Rinaldi
|4G
|1 1/16m (gd)
|SAR 9/4
|West Point S.
|93
|Raymundos Secret
|4F
|1 1/8m (fm)
|DMR 9/5
|John C. Mabee S.
|92
|Myhartblongstodady
|5M
|1 1/16m (gd)
|SAR 9/4
|Yaddo S.
|88
|Civil Union
|5M
|1 3/8m (fm)
|SAR 9/5
|Glens Falls S.
|86
|The Dr’s Slippers
|3G
|a7f (fm)
|FE 9/1
|Massachusetts Bred S.
|77
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Simply Ravishing
|2F
|7f (ft)
|SAR 9/3
|P. G. Johnson S.
|98
|Princess Noor
|2F
|7f (ft)
|DMR 9/6
|Del Mar Debutante S.
|96
|Vequist
|2F
|7f (ft)
|SAR 9/6
|Spinaway S.
|95
|Girl Daddy
|2F
|1m (ft)
|CD 9/3
|Pocahontas S.
|94
|Good With People
|2C
|6f (ft)
|DMR 9/4
|I’m Smokin S.
|92
|Sittin On Go
|2C
|1m (ft)
|CD 9/5
|Iroquois S. presented by Ford
|90
|Samborella
|2F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|SAR 9/4
|Seeking the Ante S.
|89
|Waist Deep
|2G
|1m (ft)
|MTH 9/6
|Sapling S.
|87
|Fire At Will
|2C
|7f (sy)
|SAR 9/2
|With Anticipation S.
|84
|Thin White Duke
|2G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|SAR 9/4
|Funny Cide S.
|84
|Dancing Willie
|2G
|6f (gd)
|CTM 9/6
|Alberta Premier’s Futurity
|81
|Celee’s Last Te
|2F
|3 1/2f (ft)
|SWF 9/5
|Sweetwater Thoroughbred Futurity
|78
|Dad’s Legacy
|2G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|HST 9/5
|CTHS Sales S.
|77
|Mi Reyna
|2F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|HST 9/5
|CTHS Sales S.
|68
|Light Fast Feet
|2F
|6f (ft)
|CTM 9/6
|Sturgeon River S.
|64
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Shedaresthedevil
|3F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|CD 9/4
|Longines Kentucky Oaks
|106
|Authentic
|3C
|1 1/4m (ft)
|CD 9/5
|Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve
|104
|Sconsin
|3F
|7f (ft)
|CD 9/4
|Eight Belles S. presented by Twinspires.com
|100
|Chestertown
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|SAR 9/4
|Albany S.
|97
|Frank’s Rockette
|3F
|6f (ft)
|SAR 9/5
|Prioress S.
|97
|Mystic Guide
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|SAR 9/5
|Jim Dandy S.
|95
|Fancy Liquor
|3C
|1 1/16m (fm)
|CD 9/5
|American Turf S. presented by Smithfield
|94
|Monforte
|3C
|a7 1/2f (fm)
|GP 9/5
|Bear’s Den S.
|93
|Princess of Cairo
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|EMD 9/3
|Washington Oaks
|93
|Rushie
|3C
|1m (ft)
|CD 9/5
|Pat Day Mile S. presented by LG and E and KU
|93
|Sharing
|3F
|1m (gd)
|CD 9/4
|Edgewood S. presented by Forcht Bank
|93
|Maskwecis
|3G
|1 1/16m (gd)
|CTM 9/6
|Beaufort S.
|92
|Officer Hutchy
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|SAR 9/3
|New York Stallion Series S.
|91
|Pixelate
|3C
|1 1/8m (fm)
|DMR 9/6
|Del Mar Derby
|91
|Gold Crusher
|3G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|EMD 9/3
|Muckleshoot Derby
|90
Leave a Reply