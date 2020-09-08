September 8, 2020

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Aug. 31-Sept. 6

September 8, 2020

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/31-9/6) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Global Campaign 4C 1 1/4m (ft) SAR 9/5 Woodward H. 104
Ry’s the Guy 4C 1 1/2m (ft) CD 9/1 Champions Day Marathon Overnight S. Presented by T 101
Monomoy Girl 5M 1 1/16m (ft) CD 9/4 La Troienne S. presented by Oak Grove Racing and G 100
By My Standards 4C 1 1/16m (ft) CD 9/4 Alysheba S. presented by Sentient Jet 99
Crafty Daddy 4G 1m (ft) CD 9/3 Opening Verse Overnight S. 99
Harpers First Ride 4G 1 1/16m (ft) LRL 9/5 Deputed Testamony S. 94
Wicked Awesome 4F 1 1/16m (ft) LRL 9/5 Twixt S. 93
Shimshine 5G 1 1/16m (ft) CTM 9/6 Alberta Breeders’ H. 92
At Attention 3G 1 1/16m (ft) HST 9/5 CTHS Sales S. 91
Whiskey Bound 4G 1m (ft) CTM 9/4 Arctic Laur H. 87
Piper Rose 6M 1 1/16m (gd) CTM 9/6 Alberta Fall Classic Distaff H. 85
Cypress Point 4F 1 1/8m (wf) ASD 9/2 Manitoba Matron S. 79
Northern Graystar 4F 1 1/16m (ft) HST 9/5 CTHS Sales S. 79
Marselan 5G 1m (ft) ASD 8/31 Phil Kives S. 76
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/31-9/6) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Come Dancing 6M 6f (ft) SAR 9/6 Honorable Miss H. 102
Cool Arrow 6G 6f (ft) GP 9/5 Smile Sprint S. 101
Bell’s the One 4F 7f (ft) CD 9/5 Derby City Distaff S. presented by Derby City Gami 100
Noble Drama 5G 7f (ft) GP 9/6 Benny The Bull S. 100
Eastern Bay 6G 6f (ft) LRL 9/5 Polynesian S. 99
Heiressall 5M 7f (ft) GP 9/6 Sheer Drama S. 95
Pink Lloyd 8G 6f (ft) WO 9/5 Vigil S. 95
Inthemidstofbiz 4F 6f (ft) PID 8/31 Satin and Lace S. 91
Ambassador Luna 4F 5 1/2f (ft) CD 9/2 Unbridled Sidney S. 89
Stormchaser 6G 6f (ft) CTM 9/6 Red Diamond Express H. 89
Double Tuff 7G 6f (ft) IND 9/2 William Henry Harrison S. 88
Gee Whiz Who 5G 6f (ft) SWF 9/6 John Schiffer S. 84
Never Enough Time 4F 6f (ft) LRL 9/5 Alma North S. 84
Captain Will 6G 7f (ft) LBG 9/6 Alberta Bred S. 82
Pretty Assets 4F 6f (ft) IND 9/2 Shelby County S. 81
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/31-9/6) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Digital Age (IRE) 4C 1 1/8m (fm) CD 9/5 Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic S. 101
Beau Recall (IRE) 6M 1m (fm) CD 9/5 Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile S. 98
Diamond Oops 5G 5 1/2f (gd) CD 9/4 Twin Spires Turf Sprint S. presented by Sysco 98
Analyze It 5H 1m (fm) MTH 9/5 Red Bank S. 93
Battle Station 5G 5 1/2f (fm) SAR 9/6 Lucky Coin S. 93
Rinaldi 4G 1 1/16m (gd) SAR 9/4 West Point S. 93
Raymundos Secret 4F 1 1/8m (fm) DMR 9/5 John C. Mabee S. 92
Myhartblongstodady 5M 1 1/16m (gd) SAR 9/4 Yaddo S. 88
Civil Union 5M 1 3/8m (fm) SAR 9/5 Glens Falls S. 86
The Dr’s Slippers 3G a7f (fm) FE 9/1 Massachusetts Bred S. 77
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/31-9/6) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Simply Ravishing 2F 7f (ft) SAR 9/3 P. G. Johnson S. 98
Princess Noor 2F 7f (ft) DMR 9/6 Del Mar Debutante S. 96
Vequist 2F 7f (ft) SAR 9/6 Spinaway S. 95
Girl Daddy 2F 1m (ft) CD 9/3 Pocahontas S. 94
Good With People 2C 6f (ft) DMR 9/4 I’m Smokin S. 92
Sittin On Go 2C 1m (ft) CD 9/5 Iroquois S. presented by Ford 90
Samborella 2F 6 1/2f (ft) SAR 9/4 Seeking the Ante S. 89
Waist Deep 2G 1m (ft) MTH 9/6 Sapling S. 87
Fire At Will 2C 7f (sy) SAR 9/2 With Anticipation S. 84
Thin White Duke 2G 6 1/2f (ft) SAR 9/4 Funny Cide S. 84
Dancing Willie 2G 6f (gd) CTM 9/6 Alberta Premier’s Futurity 81
Celee’s Last Te 2F 3 1/2f (ft) SWF 9/5 Sweetwater Thoroughbred Futurity 78
Dad’s Legacy 2G 6 1/2f (ft) HST 9/5 CTHS Sales S. 77
Mi Reyna 2F 6 1/2f (ft) HST 9/5 CTHS Sales S. 68
Light Fast Feet 2F 6f (ft) CTM 9/6 Sturgeon River S. 64
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (8/31-9/6) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Shedaresthedevil 3F 1 1/8m (ft) CD 9/4 Longines Kentucky Oaks 106
Authentic 3C 1 1/4m (ft) CD 9/5 Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve 104
Sconsin 3F 7f (ft) CD 9/4 Eight Belles S. presented by Twinspires.com 100
Chestertown 3C 1 1/8m (ft) SAR 9/4 Albany S. 97
Frank’s Rockette 3F 6f (ft) SAR 9/5 Prioress S. 97
Mystic Guide 3C 1 1/8m (ft) SAR 9/5 Jim Dandy S. 95
Fancy Liquor 3C 1 1/16m (fm) CD 9/5 American Turf S. presented by Smithfield 94
Monforte 3C a7 1/2f (fm) GP 9/5 Bear’s Den S. 93
Princess of Cairo 3F 1 1/16m (ft) EMD 9/3 Washington Oaks 93
Rushie 3C 1m (ft) CD 9/5 Pat Day Mile S. presented by LG and E and KU 93
Sharing 3F 1m (gd) CD 9/4 Edgewood S. presented by Forcht Bank 93
Maskwecis 3G 1 1/16m (gd) CTM 9/6 Beaufort S. 92
Officer Hutchy 3F 6 1/2f (ft) SAR 9/3 New York Stallion Series S. 91
Pixelate 3C 1 1/8m (fm) DMR 9/6 Del Mar Derby 91
Gold Crusher 3G 1 1/16m (ft) EMD 9/3 Muckleshoot Derby 90

