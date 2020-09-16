French invader Magic Attitude heads five fillies in Belmont Oaks

Magic Attitude will make her first U.S. start against four foes in Saturday’s $250,000 Belmont Oaks Invitational (G1). The English-bred daughter of Galileo adds Lasix for the 1 1/4-mile affair on Belmont Park’s inner turf course, and Javier Castellano picks up the assignment for new trainer Arnaud Delacour.

Previously based in France with Fabrice Chappet, Magic Attitude opened her 3-year-old season with a Group 3 win at Longchamp. The bay filly followed with a commendable second to unbeaten Tawkeel in the Prix Saint-Alary (G1) at Chantilly, and she exits a fifth to multiple Group 1 heroine Fancy Blue in the French Oaks (G1).

French Group 3 winner Neige Blanche, a rallying fourth when making her first stateside attempt in the Aug. 22 Del Mar Oaks (G1), ships in from California for Leonard Powell. Jose Lezcano takes over the reins, and the chestnut is eligible to receive a better trip after being far back in the early stages last time.

Antoinette merits respect off a front-running win in the Aug. 16 Saratoga Oaks. A Godolphin homebred daughter of Hard Spun, the Bill Mott-trained filly notched her first turf stakes tally with the half-length decision, and John Velazquez retains the services.

Saratoga Oaks third-placer Key Biscayne and last-out allowance runner-up Setting the Mood complete the field.