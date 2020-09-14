Get to know the 2020 Preakness Stakes contenders

Transferred from its customary role as the “Middle Jewel” because of the pandemic, the Oct. 3 Preakness Stakes (G1) at Pimlico concludes the unprecedented 2020 Triple Crown trail.

In another reflection of its late date on the calendar, the 1 3/16-mile test is serving as a “Win and You’re In” for the Nov. 7 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1).

But at least there’s an air of familiarity in that the Kentucky Derby (G1) winner, Authentic, is advancing to Pimlico, along with others from Churchill Downs, to meet some new rivals.

Here’s the list of Preakness candidates that will be updated through the post position draw:

Kentucky Derby alumni

Authentic

Front-running Kentucky Derby hero now sports a 5-for-6 career record.

Owners: Spendthrift Farm, MyRaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stables & Starlight Racing; Trainer: Bob Baffert; Jockey: John Velazquez

Pedigree: Into Mischief-Flawless, by Mr. Greeley

Authentic news

Tiz the Law

Belmont (G1) and Travers (G1) romper was second as the 7-10 Derby favorite.

Owner: Sackatoga Stable; Trainer: Barclay Tagg; Jockey: Manny Franco

Pedigree: Constitution-Tizfiz, by Tiznow

Tiz the Law news

Mr. Big News

Third-placer at 46-1 in the Kentucky Derby was previously known for upsetting the Oaklawn S.

Owner: Allied Racing Stable; Trainer: Bret Calhoun

Pedigree: Giant’s Causeway-Unappeased, by Galileo

Mr. Big News news

Ny Traffic

Derby eighth had just missed to Authentic two back in the Haskell (G1).

Owners: John Fanelli, Cash Is King, LC Racing & Paul Braverman; Trainer: Saffie Joseph

Pedigree: Cross Traffic-Mamie Reilly, by Graeme Hall

Ny Traffic news

Kentucky Derby defections

Art Collector

Blue Grass (G2) and Ellis Park Derby winner was knocked out of the Derby by a minor foot issue.

Owner: Bruce Lunsford; Trainer: Tom Drury

Pedigree: Bernardini-Distorted Legacy, by Distorted Humor

Art Collector news

King Guillermo

Tampa Bay Derby (G2) upsetter and Arkansas Derby (G1) runner-up was scratched from the Derby with a fever.

Owner: Victoria’s Ranch; Trainer: Juan Carlos Avila

Pedigree: Uncle Mo-Slow Sand, by Dixieland Band

King Guillermo news

Thousand Words

Winner of three Derby scoring races made it to the Churchill Downs paddock only to rear up, flip over, and become a last-minute scratch.

Owners: Albaugh Family Stable & Spendthrift Farm; Trainer: Bob Baffert

Pedigree: Pioneerof the Nile-Pomeroys Pistol, by Pomeroy

Thousand Words news

Belmont Stakes alumni

Dr Post

Belmont runner-up qualified for the Derby but opted instead for the Jim Dandy (G2), where he wound up fourth as the 3-4 favorite.

Owner: St Elias Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Pedigree: Quality Road-Mary Delaney, by Hennessy

Dr Post news

Pneumatic

Belmont fourth came back to dominate the Pegasus, but passed the Derby to arrive fresh at Pimlico.

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Pedigree: Uncle Mo-Teardrop, by Tapit

Pneumatic news

Triple Crown newcomers

Mystic Guide

Blinkers made the difference in the blueblood’s breakthrough score in the Jim Dandy.

Owner: Godolphin; Trainer: Mike Stidham

Pedigree: Ghostzapper-Music Note, by A. P. Indy

Mystic Guide news

Happy Saver

Unbeaten late bloomer earned his Preakness ticket by capturing the Federico Tesio in his stakes debut.

Owner: Wertheimer et Frere; Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Pedigree: Super Saver-Happy Week, by Distorted Humor

Happy Saver news

Liveyourbeastlife

Jim Dandy runner-up enters on the upswing.

Owner: William H. Lawrence; Trainer: Jorge Abreu

Pedigree: Ghostzapper-Ellie’s Moment, by Kris S.

Liveyourbeastlife news

Monday Morning Qb

Tesio runner-up, fourth in the Withers (G3) two back, turned in a fine effort off the seven-month layoff.

Owners: Cash is King & LC Racing; Trainer: Butch Reid

Pedigree: Imagining-How My Heart Works, by Not for Love

Monday Morning Qb news

Lebda

Multiple Laurel stakes scorer exits a third in the Robert Hilton Memorial at Charles Town.

Owner: Euro Stable; Trainer: Claudio Gonzalez

Pedigree: Raison d’Etat-Lenders Way, by Hook and Ladder

Lebda news

Mongolian Wind

Manitoba Derby winner is 2-for-2 since leaving Santa Anita for Assiniboia Downs.

Owners: Mongolian Stable & Andrew Stronach; Trainer: Wade Eno

Pedigree: Mucho Macho Man-Heckuva Good Time, by Afternoon Deelites