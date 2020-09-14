Get to know the 2020 Preakness Stakes contenders

Transferred from its customary role as the “Middle Jewel” because of the pandemic, the Oct. 3 Preakness Stakes (G1) at Pimlico concludes the unprecedented 2020 Triple Crown trail.
In another reflection of its late date on the calendar, the 1 3/16-mile test is serving as a “Win and You’re In” for the Nov. 7 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1).
But at least there’s an air of familiarity in that the Kentucky Derby (G1) winner, Authentic, is advancing to Pimlico, along with others from Churchill Downs, to meet some new rivals.
Here’s the list of Preakness candidates that will be updated through the post position draw:
Kentucky Derby alumni
Authentic
Front-running Kentucky Derby hero now sports a 5-for-6 career record.
Owners: Spendthrift Farm, MyRaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stables & Starlight Racing; Trainer: Bob Baffert; Jockey: John Velazquez
Pedigree: Into Mischief-Flawless, by Mr. Greeley
Tiz the Law
Belmont (G1) and Travers (G1) romper was second as the 7-10 Derby favorite.
Owner: Sackatoga Stable; Trainer: Barclay Tagg; Jockey: Manny Franco
Pedigree: Constitution-Tizfiz, by Tiznow
Mr. Big News
Third-placer at 46-1 in the Kentucky Derby was previously known for upsetting the Oaklawn S.
Owner: Allied Racing Stable; Trainer: Bret Calhoun
Pedigree: Giant’s Causeway-Unappeased, by Galileo
Ny Traffic
Derby eighth had just missed to Authentic two back in the Haskell (G1).
Owners: John Fanelli, Cash Is King, LC Racing & Paul Braverman; Trainer: Saffie Joseph
Pedigree: Cross Traffic-Mamie Reilly, by Graeme Hall
Kentucky Derby defections
Art Collector
Blue Grass (G2) and Ellis Park Derby winner was knocked out of the Derby by a minor foot issue.
Owner: Bruce Lunsford; Trainer: Tom Drury
Pedigree: Bernardini-Distorted Legacy, by Distorted Humor
King Guillermo
Tampa Bay Derby (G2) upsetter and Arkansas Derby (G1) runner-up was scratched from the Derby with a fever.
Owner: Victoria’s Ranch; Trainer: Juan Carlos Avila
Pedigree: Uncle Mo-Slow Sand, by Dixieland Band
Thousand Words
Winner of three Derby scoring races made it to the Churchill Downs paddock only to rear up, flip over, and become a last-minute scratch.
Owners: Albaugh Family Stable & Spendthrift Farm; Trainer: Bob Baffert
Pedigree: Pioneerof the Nile-Pomeroys Pistol, by Pomeroy
Belmont Stakes alumni
Dr Post
Belmont runner-up qualified for the Derby but opted instead for the Jim Dandy (G2), where he wound up fourth as the 3-4 favorite.
Owner: St Elias Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Pedigree: Quality Road-Mary Delaney, by Hennessy
Pneumatic
Belmont fourth came back to dominate the Pegasus, but passed the Derby to arrive fresh at Pimlico.
Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Pedigree: Uncle Mo-Teardrop, by Tapit
Triple Crown newcomers
Mystic Guide
Blinkers made the difference in the blueblood’s breakthrough score in the Jim Dandy.
Owner: Godolphin; Trainer: Mike Stidham
Pedigree: Ghostzapper-Music Note, by A. P. Indy
Happy Saver
Unbeaten late bloomer earned his Preakness ticket by capturing the Federico Tesio in his stakes debut.
Owner: Wertheimer et Frere; Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Pedigree: Super Saver-Happy Week, by Distorted Humor
Liveyourbeastlife
Jim Dandy runner-up enters on the upswing.
Owner: William H. Lawrence; Trainer: Jorge Abreu
Pedigree: Ghostzapper-Ellie’s Moment, by Kris S.
Monday Morning Qb
Tesio runner-up, fourth in the Withers (G3) two back, turned in a fine effort off the seven-month layoff.
Owners: Cash is King & LC Racing; Trainer: Butch Reid
Pedigree: Imagining-How My Heart Works, by Not for Love
Lebda
Multiple Laurel stakes scorer exits a third in the Robert Hilton Memorial at Charles Town.
Owner: Euro Stable; Trainer: Claudio Gonzalez
Pedigree: Raison d’Etat-Lenders Way, by Hook and Ladder
Mongolian Wind
Manitoba Derby winner is 2-for-2 since leaving Santa Anita for Assiniboia Downs.
Owners: Mongolian Stable & Andrew Stronach; Trainer: Wade Eno
Pedigree: Mucho Macho Man-Heckuva Good Time, by Afternoon Deelites
