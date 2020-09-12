Imprimis prevails in Turf Sprint; Outadore easily takes Juvenile Turf Sprint

Imprimis ran down Front Run the Fed and Bombard to prevail by a neck in Saturday’s $700,000 Turf Sprint (G3) at Kentucky Downs, stamping his ticket to the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1) in the “Win & You’re In” event. The 6-year-old gelding closed fast with Irad Ortiz Jr. to win an exciting finish over the rain-soaked yielding course, and the 3-1 favorite completed 6-furlongs in 1:09.93.

Joe Orseno trains for Breeze Easy, and Imprimis was making his second start of 2020 after being disqualified from first in the Aug. 8 Troy (G3) at Saratoga. The dark bay counts last year’s Shakertown (G2) at Keeneland among his five total stakes wins, and he’s now bankrolled $751,994 from a 15-8-0-2 record.

Front Run the Fed and Bombard dead-heated for second. Bombard, a 19-1 outsider invading from California, set the pace on a clear lead through :22.39 and :45.95 splits before being challenged by 9-2 third choice Front Run the Fed, who came up a little short after looming as a major danger. Stubbins was also in with a chance in midstretch, but Imprimis rallied on the far outside to prove best in the shadow of the wire.

Stubbins wound up 1 1/2 lengths behind the dead-heat duo in fourth, and he was followed by Kanthaka, Richiesinthehouse, 4-1 second choice Totally Boss, who never fired after winning last year’s race, Renaissance Frolic, Tiger Blood, Bon Raison, and American Anthem.

Bred in Florida by Craig Wheeler, Imprimis is out of the Put It Back mare Shoppers Return, who is also the dam of stakes-placed Warranty.

In the $500,000 Kentucky Downs Juvenile Turf Sprint S., Outadore surged to the lead in the stretch and easily withheld stablemate Fauci to score by 1 3/4 lengths. Irad Ortiz was up on the Wesley Ward-trained son of Outwork, and Outadore completed the 6 1/2-furlong soggy distance in 1:17.31.

Owned by Breeze Easy, Outadore was exiting a smashing 2 3/4-length debut win at Saratoga. The gray 2-year-old colt left the starting gate as the 9-5 favorite among 10 runners. Outadore stalked in third as County Final set the pace while be chased by Bodenheimer, and overhauled the front-runners after straightening for home.

Fauci, the 24-10 second choice, raced within striking range and offered a bid in the latter stages before being turned back the winner. He wound up about two lengths better than Cowan, who got up on the wire to be third by a nose over County Final. Bodenheimer, Petit Verdot, Perfect Mistake, Boss Bear, Baytown Bear, and Scorsese completed the order.

Bred in Kentucky by Deann and Greg Baer DVM, Outadore sold for $140,000 as a 2018 Keeneland November weanling before being purchased for $290,000 as a 2019 Keeneland September yearling. He’s out of the multiple stakes-placed Tactical Cat mare Adore You, making him a half-brother to stakes winner and multiple Grade 1-placed filly Piedi Bianchi; and stakes victor Mind Reader.