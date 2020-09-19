Magic Attitude outclasses rivals in Belmont Oaks

A close fifth in a hot renewal of the Prix de Diane (G1) when last seen in early July, Magic Attitude showcased that class edge on Saturday when turning in a strong kick to take the $242,500 Belmont Oaks (G1) by 2 1/4 lengths under Javier Castellano.

Trailing the field of five through the opening mile as second choice Antoinette set fractions of :24.89, :49.99, 1:14.17, and 1:37.91, Magic Attitude was angled out into the six path turning for home, made the lead approaching the eighth pole and scored in a time of 2:01.14 for 1 1/4 miles on the firm inner turf.

“She sat beautifully behind the speed. She had a nice rhythm,” Castellano said. “When I asked her turning for home at the quarter pole, she just took off really well. I was very excited to see the way she did it today.”

Owned by Lael Stables and trained by Arnaud Delacour, Magic Attitude returned $4.30. Antoinette finished second by 2 1/4 lengths over Neige Blanche, with Setting the Mood and Key Biscayne completing the order of finish.

Under the care of Fabrice Chappet in France, Magic Attitude won once in three starts last season and kicked off her 2020 campaign with a two-length score in the Prix Vanteaux (G3) at Longchamp in May. Five lengths second in the Prix Saint-Alary (G1) next out, she most recently missed by three lengths in the Diane. The top three slots in that Chantilly classic were occupied by Fancy Blue, Alpine Star, and Peaceful, all Group 1 winners this year. Fourth-place finisher Raabihah was recently second in the Prix Vermeille (G1).

Bred in Great Britain by Katsumi Yoshida, Magic Attitude is a Galileo full sister to Group 2 winner Mission Impassible, who placed in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1) at Keeneland, a potential next port of call for Magic Attitude.

“The Queen Elizabeth is in 21 days and might be coming back too quick. We’ll let her tell us,” Delacour said.

Both Magic Attitude and Mission Impassible are out of Nunthorpe (G1) heroine Margot Did, by Exceed and Excel.