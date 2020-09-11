North American Allowance Results September 11

|WO, 8TH, ALW, $63,321, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 9-11.
|5—
|MARWOODS WAR, f, 4, Declaration of War–Marwood, by Marlin. O-Zilli Racing Stables, B-James Everatt, Janeane Everatt & ArikaEveratt-Meeuse (ON), T-Michael P. De Paulo, J-Hannah R. Twomey, $36,838.
|8—
|March of Dreams, m, 6, Marchfield–Pleasant Dream, by Pleasant Tap. O-Walnut Ridge Farm, B-Walnut Ridge Farm (ON), $15,341.
|4—
|Day Dayenu, f, 3, Into Mischief–Blind Date, by Not for Love. ($295,000 ’18 FTSAUG; $300,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-Kingsport Farm, B-William M Backer Revocable Trust (VA), $5,628.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $47,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-11.
|6—
|MOZO BELLO, g, 4, Bellamy Road–Mo Rogue, by Sky Mesa. ($20,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Ben Mondello, B-Carlos Rafael (FL), T-Peter R. Walder, J-Cristian A. Torres, $28,700.
|2—
|Septemberten, g, 4, Gone Astray–Marquet Niche, by Marquetry. ($3,500 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Always Dream, LLC, B-Lucy Edwards & Randell Edwards (FL), $9,820.
|4—
|Arrivederla, g, 4, Adios Charlie–Donna Marie, by Came Home. ($13,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $30,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Dennis G Smith, B-Champion Equine LLC (FL), $5,120.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (gd)
|LRL, 4TH, AOC, $45,585, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 9-11.
|7—
|VIGILANTES WAY, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Salute, by Unbridled. O-Phipps Stable, B-Phipps Stable (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Forest Boyce, $25,650.
|3—
|Epic Idea, f, 4, Great Notion–Calliope, by Outflanker. O-Vivian E Rall, B-Vivian E Rall (MD), $12,285.
|9—
|Mucha Mezquina, f, 4, Mucho Macho Man–Sweet Dixie Girl, by Dixie Union. O-Anthony Spinazzola, B-Mike Fitch (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, ALW, $44,226, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 9-11.
|12—
|DIRTYFOOT, g, 5, Tiz Wonderful–Dixie Dudette, by Dixie Union. O-Proud Stable Inc, B-Mike Mareina & Nathan Mitts (FL), T-Bruno Tessore, J-Luis Garcia, $23,940.
|4—
|Karan’s Notion, g, 3, Great Notion–Susan Karan, by Waquoit. O-Nancy B Heil, B-Nancy B Heil (MD), $11,466.
|3—
|Powerfully Built, g, 4, Big Drama–Thunderous Waves, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Huston, Rory K and Grimaldi, Dana P, B-Red Oak Stable (FL), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (ft)
|AP, 3RD, AOC, $37,950, 3YO/UP, 5F, 9-11.
|1—
|CAN’T SAY NO, g, 5, Regal Ransom–Carolina Moondance, by Malibu Moon. ($5,200 ’16 KEESEP). O-RSR Racing Services, LLC (Robert S Rhoads), B-T/C Stable, LLC (IL), T-Brittany A. Vanden Berg, J-Christopher A. Emigh, $22,770.
|4—
|Unscathed, g, 7, Bring the Heat–Rooney Doodle, by Lit de Justice. O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Larry Rivelli & Richard Ravin (IL), $7,590.
|6—
|Suprise Cat, g, 4, Discreet Cat–Silver Suprise, by Silver Charm. O-Terry R Young, B-Dennis Crooks/Terry Young (IL), $4,175.
|Winning Time: :58 (ft)
|WO, 1ST, OCL, $36,989, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 9-11.
|1—
|SHE’S A DREAM, f, 3, Silent Name (JPN)–Stormin Wife, by Stormin Fever. (C$60,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Di Scola Boys Stable, B-Ericka Rusnak (ON), T-Josie Carroll, J-Luis Contreras, $23,194.
|4—
|Pearl Heist, f, 4, Graydar–Pearl Keys, by Bernstein. O-John Stephen McDonald, B-J Stephen McDonald (KY), $6,443.
|2—
|Nice Brown Girl, f, 4, Alternation–Dancing Daisy, by More Than Ready. ($3,200 ’17 FTKOCT; $13,000 2018 OBSJAN). O-Maybin, Rob and Maybin, Sheena, B-Albert Polk (KY), $3,544.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (fm)
|RP, 8TH, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-10.
|7—
|DRIFTING WEST, g, 4, New Year’s Day–Grand Lady, by Maria’s Mon. O-Bryan Hawk, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Joe S. Offolter, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $18,198.
|4—
|The Rock Says, g, 4, Uncle Mo–Hit Squad, by More Than Ready. O-Richard L Davis, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), $6,066.
|1—
|Much Better, r, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Dust and Diamonds, by Vindication. ($600,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $3,336.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (gd)
|BTP, 7TH, ALW, $15,400, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 9-11.
|2—
|FIRERY TALE, g, 4, Tale of Ekati–Fire Into Ice, by Perfect Soul (IRE). O-Contreras Stable, Inc and Trostrud Jr, Earl J, B-Charles Fipke (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $9,240.
|3—
|Majestic Valley, g, 5, Majestic Warrior–Panorama Valley, by Peaks and Valleys. O-Helen T Andrews, B-Helen Andrews (KY), $3,080.
|7—
|Giant Honor, g, 5, To Honor and Serve–Shadow Giant, by Giant’s Causeway. ($2,000 ’16 KEEJAN). O-Dylan A Salaverria, B-Green Lantern Stables, LLC (KY), $1,540.
|Winning Time: 1:19 2/5 (ft)
|BTP, 8TH, ALW, $15,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 9-11.
|10—
|CREATIVE CREDIT, f, 3, Creative Cause–Credit Crunch, by Najran. O-Richard Finucane, B-Richard Finucane (KY), T-T. R. Haehn, J-Edgar Paucar, $9,120.
|8—
|Go Stormin Girl, f, 3, Get Stormy–Alices Good Girl, by Lil’s Lad. O-Scott Abbott, B-Foal Run Farm – Scotty L Abbott (KY), $3,040.
|3—
|That’s Great, f, 4, Country Day–Be Golden, by Touch Gold. O-William H Jackson, B-Richard Klein & Bert Klein (KY), $1,520.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
