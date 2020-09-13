North American Allowance Results September 13

|WO, 1ST, AOC, $73,350, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 9-13.
|2—
|ROYAL WEDDING, f, 4, Court Vision–All My Lovin’, by Cat’s Career. (C$14,500 ’17 ONTAUG). O-William B Thompson, Jr, B-Michael C Byrne (ON), T-Nathan Squires, J-Simon P. Husbands, $49,497.
|6—
|Above All Names, f, 4, Skipshot–Pleasant Amelia, by Pleasant Tap. ($3,500 2018 KEEJAN). O-Jisbender Kooner, B-Mikhail Yanakov (KY), $11,004.
|4—
|Western Curl, f, 4, Curlin–Quinte West, by First Samurai. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), $7,263.
|Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)
|MTH, 7TH, AOC, $60,875, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 9-13.
|2—
|POSTINO’S VOW, g, 6, Il Postino–Requested Vow, by Broken Vow. O-Silvino Ramirez, B-Law Legacy Stables LLC (NJ), T-Antonio Arriaga, J-Isaac Castillo, $37,500.
|3—
|Stefano, g, 3, Giant Surprise–Splendored Thing, by Langfuhr. O-Colonial Farms, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), $12,500.
|1—
|Our Man Luke, g, 3, Redeemed–Cigno d’Oro, by Tour d’Or. O-G J Stable, B-GJ Stables (NJ), $6,250.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|MTH, 12TH, AOC, $47,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 9-13.
|7—
|FOREVER MO, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Natchez Trace, by Consolidator. ($140,000 ’17 KEEJAN). O-Tedesco Racing, LLC, B-Farfellow Farms Ltd (KY), T-Timothy A. Hills, J-Romero Ramsay Maragh, $30,000.
|9—
|Belgrano, g, 6, War Front–Ask the Moon, by Malibu Moon. O-Peace Sign Stables, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $10,000.
|8—
|Artemus Bridge, c, 4, Verrazano–Kathern’s Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-La Marca Stable, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $5,000.
|Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (ft)
|MTH, 10TH, ALW, $46,125, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 9-13.
|8—
|TY RAN A HOMER, g, 4, Winslow Homer–Tyrana, by Full Mandate. O-Kasey K Racing Stable, M3 Racing Stable and Day, Michael, B-Nicholas John Downes (FL), T-Michael M. Moore, J-Jomar Torres, $28,500.
|3—
|Maroon Maniac, c, 3, Violence–Ms Arch Stanton, by Arch. ($130,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Robert V LaPenta, B-V Gail Ray (KY), $9,500.
|4—
|Marksman, g, 7, Arch–Junkinthetrunk, by Top Account. ($210,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Bruce McCrea, B-John R Penn & Frank Penn (KY), $4,750.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (ft)
|WO, 10TH, OCL, $42,286, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 9-13.
|8—
|FAITH OVER FEAR, f, 4, Silent Name (JPN)–Good Religion, by Giant’s Causeway. ($1,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Darcy W Scudero, B-Michael Deegan & Dympna Deegan (ON), T-Rachel Halden, J-Steven Ronald Bahen, $27,458.
|5—
|Twirling Faith, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Lanett Lady (IRE), by Teuflesberg. O-Dewberry Thoroughbreds, B-Dewberry Thoroughbreds, John Dewberry &Nicky Hartery (KY), $6,451.
|6—
|Silent Causeway, f, 3, Silent Name (JPN)–Good Religion, by Giant’s Causeway. (C$4,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Krasauskaite Racing Stable, B-Michael Deegan (ON), $4,258.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (ft)
|PRM, 9TH, AOC, $40,891, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-12.
|4—
|DISCREET INVASION, g, 5, Discreet Cat–Heroic Invasion, by Invasor (ARG). O-Martin Brothers, Inc, B-Tom Baxter & Elizabeth Baxter (IA), T-William N. Martin, J-Ken S. Tohill, $23,958.
|5—
|Basic Chance, g, 6, Yes It’s True–Swede, by Yankee Victor. O-Gene Burkholder, B-William Hobbs (IA), $7,986.
|8—
|Gio Nasty One, g, 4, Gio Ponti–She’s a Nasty One, by Touch Gold. O-Paul Tonderum, B-Joe Robson (IA), $4,792.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (my)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-13.
|5—
|LIKE YOU, g, 3, Distorted Humor–Consecrate, by Pulpit. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP; $36,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Monarch Stables, Inc, B-Wayne Lyster III, Gray Lyster IV, BryanLyster & Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY), T-Ronald B. Spatz, J-Joseph Trejos, $24,000.
|8—
|Prince James, c, 3, Tiznow–Super Savvy, by Super Saver. ($40,000 ’17 KEENOV; $150,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-Newtown Anner Stud and KimDon Racing LLC, B-Preston Stables LLC (KY), $8,800.
|6—
|Youcantcatchcurlin, c, 3, Curlin–Youcan’tcatchme, by The Daddy. ($170,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Alter’s Racing Stable Inc and Bridlewood Farm, B-Martha Jane Mulholland & Candyland Farm (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (ft)
|RP, 6TH, ALW, $38,888, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-12.
|3—
|COVINGTON QUALITY, g, 6, Backstabber–Bahama Baby, by King of Scat. O-M Gerald Ball, B-M Gerald Ball & Oteka Ann Ball (OK), T-Boyd Caster, J-Garrett Steinberg, $22,494.
|2—
|Fly to the Bank, g, 3, Euroears–Take It and Fly, by Kingkiowa. O-James E Helzer, B-James E Helzer (OK), $8,616.
|1—
|Popfly Two Six, g, 4, Notional–Everlastingly, by Fistfite. ($7,500 ’17 HERTHB). O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Clark Otto Brewster (OK), $5,033.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|RP, 8TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 9-12.
|11—
|FINAL FORM, m, 5, Point of Entry–Berlin Beauty, by Awesome Again. ($35,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $100,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Keene Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), T-J. R. Caldwell, J-Orlando Mojica, $20,145.
|5—
|True Castle, f, 4, Yes It’s True–American Castle, by Quiet American. O-Lucky Dog Stables, B-Tall Oaks Farm (ON), $6,715.
|9—
|Caliente Candy, f, 4, Sidney’s Candy–Nicks, by Salt Lake. ($20,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Jones, Laurence and Evans Thoroughbred Racing, LLC, B-Rodrigo Cunha (KY), $3,693.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (ft)
|PRM, 9TH, AOC, $32,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-13.
|1—
|GRADE ONE, g, 5, Midnight Lute–Goforitmrsmiller, by Speightstown. ($15,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Danny Stafford, B-CFP Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Jon G. Arnett, J-Leandro D. Goncalves, $19,350.
|2—
|Drena’s Star, g, 5, First Samurai–Starlite Starbrite, by Mutakddim. O-Martin Brothers, Inc and The Unstable, LLC, B-Paul Van Doren (KY), $6,450.
|4—
|D’ Rapper, g, 7, Cherokee Rap–D’ Code, by Boundary. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-William Tippett (IL), $3,870.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|RP, 9TH, ALW, $30,001, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5FT, 9-12.
|9—
|ALOHA BETTY, f, 4, Sum of the Parts–La Salle Glory, by Lit de Justice. ($24,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $65,000 2018 ESLTYO). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Montgomery Equine Center (LA), T-Karl Broberg, J-Roberto Morales, $17,796.
|6—
|Nautical Gem, f, 3, Gemologist–Miss Kekoa, by Exchange Rate. O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Barry Butzow & Joni Butzow (KY), $5,932.
|4—
|Noble Love, f, 4, Noble Mission (GB)–Pyramid Love, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Love Partnership Interests LP, B-W S Farish & Mooney Stables LLC (KY), $3,263.
|Winning Time: :58 3/5 (gd)
|CT, 3RD, ALW, $25,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 9-12.
|7—
|THISLILLIMEOFMINE, f, 4, Limehouse–Little Bop Peep, by Bop. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC &Funkhouser Associates, Inc (WV), T-Javier Contreras, J-Antonio Lopez, $14,850.
|8—
|Letts Go to Dixies, f, 3, Fiber Sonde–Star of Taurus, by Aldebaran. O-Keturah E Obed-Letts, B-Keturah emily Obedletts & Dixie Miller (WV), $4,950.
|1—
|Our Bad Girl, m, 5, Our Entourage–Grandanna, by Grand Slam. ($1,500 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Robert L Cole, Jr, B-James M Anderson (WV), $2,475.
|Winning Time: :53 (ft)
|MNR, 8TH, ALW, $19,796, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 9-13.
|7—
|IT’SMYINTENSION, f, 3, Americain–Seetsang, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Roger B Sterling, B-John D McKee (WV), T-Jody L Caison, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $11,716.
|1—
|Dixie’s Dance, m, 6, Ballado’s Gold–Whispering Dixie, by Quiet American. O-Witherow Racing, LLC, B-Sandra Witherow (WV), $4,040.
|6—
|Miz Machen, m, 5, Machen–Zoemeg, by Snuck In. O-Michelle Helms, B-J Michael Baird (WV), $2,020.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|MNR, 1ST, ALW, $17,444, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 9-13.
|10—
|MORNINGSTARDUST, f, 3, Soldat–Romantic Cuvee, by Cuvee. ($1,000 ’18 FTKFEB). O-Kevin R Sheppard, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Robert C. Cline, J-Luis H. Colon, $10,324.
|6—
|West Virginia Pam, f, 3, Paynter–Cape Cod Bay, by Cape Town. ($3,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Karyn Wittek, B-James F Miller (WV), $3,560.
|2—
|Zurlin, f, 4, Curlin–Zapper Belle, by Ghostzapper. O-Barry R Ostrager, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
